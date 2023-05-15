Local mail carriers worked extra hard on their routes Saturday as they collected parcels filled with non-perishable food donations as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. 

The caravan of 14 mail trucks made their special deliveries as planned on Monday to the United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County campus on Decker Drive. The mail carriers were greeted by a host of volunteers from Solar Turbines who were on hand for the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving.

