Local mail carriers worked extra hard on their routes Saturday as they collected parcels filled with non-perishable food donations as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The caravan of 14 mail trucks made their special deliveries as planned on Monday to the United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County campus on Decker Drive. The mail carriers were greeted by a host of volunteers from Solar Turbines who were on hand for the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving.
The United Way again partnered with the local letter carriers to collect donations for community food pantries to meet the food security needs of people in Baytown and the surrounding areas. Melissa Reabold, chief executive officer of the Baytown Area United Way, estimated that this year the mail carriers collected over 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food items that were divided among the Bay Area Homeless Shelter, Cedar Bayou Baptist, Curt’s Kitchen, West Chambers Food Pantry (First United Methodist of Mont Belvieu), Hearts and Hands, Missouri Street Church of Christ, St. Pauls’ Lutheran, Wooster Baptist and Mid Chambers Christian Center Food Pantry.
Gloria Enloe and Marilyn Fraysur of the West Chambers Food Pantry agreed that this event is a great way to keep their pantry full since every can counts.
The food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.
“We help 50 to 55 families a week. This food drive helps us meet that huge need,” said Karol Waldman of Cedar Bayou Baptist. “We get so excited to see the mail trucks coming. It’s like Christmas!”
Mayor Brandon Capetillo put his stamp of approval on the event by reading a proclamation from the City of Baytown naming May 13th as Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day.
As he thanked United Way, the postal workers and the volunteers, he said, “In Baytown, it’s a big community effort where we gather and help each other when needed. I hope we all continue to come together in these efforts to stamp out hunger and help feed our communities.”
