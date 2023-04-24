The Citizens Bond Advisory Committee presented four recommendations to the Goose Creek board in February that addressed replacing Ross S. Sterling High School and repairing Stallworth Stadium or building a new one.
After hearing the presentation, the board tabled the call for a bond election at its Feb. 6 meeting. The deadline for it to be on the May ballot passed with no action from the board.
The Goose Creek board candidates were asked about their thoughts on the recent bond proposal, the stadium and the school.
District 6
Tiffany Guy, incumbent
“Seeing the facilities needs assessment, I believe that the replacement of RSS has to be a priority. As for Stallworth, I find it hard to believe that once we start renovations, the amount of renovation required will not constitute bringing the structure up to current building standards, which will be very expensive. Anyone who has been part of a renovation project knows that you don’t really know what you’re getting into until you’re in it.”
Yacel Amador, challenger
“I served on this committee and I think there were several important issues raised. The principal issue is the future of Sterling High School. Also, Stallworth Stadium and how to best resolve its problems must be addressed. These are major matters that must be addressed in a responsible and careful manner. We came to a decision that a methodical process, not a rush to judgment to meet an election deadline, was the proper approach. These two projects alone could cost nearly $400 million. It is essential that we carefully weigh all aspects to decide the best course of action.”
District 3
Jim Campisi, challenger
“As a sitting member of the 2023 Citizens Bond Advisory Committee, I feel the committee did the best it could in the time allotted and with the information provided by the district at the time. I believe the Board of Trustees made the correct decision to send it back to committee to more thoroughly consider all options and allow more input and data requests from the citizens on the committee.
Sterling High School – I anticipate the committee will request more detailed information on real cost estimates and projected life spans for both repair and replacement options before making any recommendations. Without further study, it would be premature to speculate a resolution.
Stallworth Stadium – The engineering report on the stadium revealed the stadium is structurally sound and would clearly benefit from repairs and improvements. With repairs and improvements, the stadium will continue to be a serviceable asset for many years to come. First, we need to address life safety and building code issues with the stadium. Then we need to look at improvements that would bring Stallworth Stadium up to another level unseen before. We need to rethink what Stallworth in its current form and location can be and move in that direction with progressive improvements.
Darrell Banks, challenger
“As a member of the Community Bond Advisory Committee, I agreed with the findings of the committee. That finding was that more information and more time was needed to come to a consensus on what the bond should include. I do believe there are needs of the district that will require a new bond, but I believe the Administration needs to provide more specific plans for those needs and not just present generalities and estimates. As was presented to the board, this committee needs more time and information to make the best decision for the district and this community.
Stallworth has the potential to be a source of revenue for this district. However, in its current condition, no one outside of our district is interested in using this facility. Stallworth Stadium is also in need of repairs and upgrades in order to bring the stadium up to code and to make it safe for our student athletes, performers, and spectators. The district is aware of the deficiencies that expose our community to unsafe conditions, and that does leave the district exposed for legal action if there are any injuries caused by these deficiencies. Something does need to be done sooner than later. I feel that it is the responsibility of the district to look at the cost of these repairs versus the cost of possible replacement. If the repairs and upgrades needed to meet safety codes are higher than 50% of the replacement cost, the responsible move would be to look at replacement. Even with that said, the only way to make the correct decision is with detailed cost analysis for the renovations and an actual detailed proposal for the replacement facility, not just an estimated amount. I want to see hard numbers before a decision is made one way or the other.
Based on the information provided at the CBAC, the condition of the foundation at Sterling HS is only going to continue to degrade. The proposed repair would displace students for a minimum of one year. The expense and logistics of busing the students to alternate campuses coupled with the cost of the needed repair is more than 50% of replacement. It was also explained the proposed repair would only extend the life of the facility for 20-25 years. The tentative plan for replacement would utilize the newer buildings that were recently added by the 2013 and 2019 bonds and rebuild the campus on its current site. Based on the information provided, I am in favor of replacement of the facility.”
District 7
Jessie Martinez, unopposed and certified in March
“Without being allowed to review the engineering reports on both Stallworth Stadium and Sterling High School, it would be difficult for me to answer. Although, I find it hard to believe that Stallworth Stadium needs to be replaced. I believe it should and could be modernized and renovated to function as designed. There is no excuse for maintenance issues to not be addressed as they come up. To replace a school like Sterling High School is also a hard decision. Students should not be displaced unless there are true safety issues. I cannot see where a foundation issue could not be repaired unless the contractor had fault in construction.”
The early voting period will run through May 2, with Election Day following May 6.
