Hundreds of proud athletes converged in Baytown. There was lots of cheering, smiles, high fives and even tears of joy. These special athletes put all their training to use and poured their hearts and energy into their events. Some won ribbons. Some did not. But there were no losers. These competitors shared an incredible experience that filled them with a sense of accomplishment in their abilities and hope for their future. And they had a lot of fun doing it.

The City of Baytown is no stranger to hosting the Special Olympics – it has done it 42 times before. But this year’s games, which was held April 21-22, was the first time it’s played host to the East Region Spring Games.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.