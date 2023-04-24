Hundreds of proud athletes converged in Baytown. There was lots of cheering, smiles, high fives and even tears of joy. These special athletes put all their training to use and poured their hearts and energy into their events. Some won ribbons. Some did not. But there were no losers. These competitors shared an incredible experience that filled them with a sense of accomplishment in their abilities and hope for their future. And they had a lot of fun doing it.
The City of Baytown is no stranger to hosting the Special Olympics – it has done it 42 times before. But this year’s games, which was held April 21-22, was the first time it’s played host to the East Region Spring Games.
The East Region consists of Houston, Galveston, Baytown, Beaumont, College Station, Huntsville and the surrounding areas.
The opening ceremony on Saturday morning rivaled that of the world games. The teams proudly entered the stadium waving to the onlookers who were cheering loudly for their hometown athletes. They took their place on the field in anticipation of the start of the games. Then with a police escort, Ana Kosarek of Klein and Chace Burks of Friendswood carried in the torch to light the Olympic flame signaling the official beginning of the games.
The games featured cycling at Lee High School on Friday. The tennis matches were held on Saturday at Lee College, while the track and field events and soccer were going on at Lee High School.
The Goose Creek Team was composed of athletes from Barbers Hill ISD and Goose Creek CISD. They had 52 participants in the cycling event and nearly 80 in the soccer tournament.
According to The City of Baytown, the event brought in 1,000 athletes and at least 1,500 visitors throughout the day. An impressive 2,500 medals were awarded to the Olympians. And with the help of 300 volunteers, everyone in attendance left with a memorable experience.
The Special Olympics continues to spark joy for every family with a loved one that participates in the Special Olympics. Every game, no matter the size or location, is helping to make the world a better, healthier and more joyful place – one athlete, one volunteer, one family member at a time.
