The City of Baytown is honored to have been asked to host the entire East Region Special Olympics Spring Games for the first time this year. We are honored to have the opportunity to host an event of this magnitude. We have had the privilege of hosting several Track and Field Special Olympics Meets in the past, but this event will be much larger.
With a larger event comes a greater cost to be able to offer these athletes an incredible experience where they leave with a full sense of accomplishment in their abilities and a greater feeling of hope for the future.
This year is the City of Baytown’s 42nd year hosting Special Olympics, which will draw over 1,000 athletes, coaches, and parents throughout the East Region. The competition features track and field, tennis, cycling, soccer, awards, fundamentals, and more. East Region consists of Houston, College Station, Huntsville, Galveston, Beaumont, and all of the areas around these cities.
Each year, the City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department strives to provide these special athletes with a positive and memorable experience. To assist in this effort, we would love for you to consider partnering with us for this event. Your willingness to support this event will continue giving athletes the chance to make their dreams come true.
The Special Olympics continues to spark joy for every family with a loved one that decides to partake in the Special Olympics event on April 21-22, 2023. We want everyone involved to arrive with a purpose in mind and leave with a treasured memory that will never be forgotten.
We truly thank you in advance for your time and consideration of these sponsorship opportunities. Through your efforts and support, we will continue to have a positive impact on the Baytown Community. Please feel free to contact Baytown Parks and Recreation should you have any questions at 281-420-5829 or via email at lauren.siple@baytown.org.
