The City of Baytown is honored to have been asked to host the entire East Region Special Olympics Spring Games for the first time this year. We are honored to have the opportunity to host an event of this magnitude. We have had the privilege of hosting several Track and Field Special Olympics Meets in the past, but this event will be much larger.

With a larger event comes a greater cost to be able to offer these athletes an incredible experience where they leave with a full sense of accomplishment in their abilities and a greater feeling of hope for the future.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.