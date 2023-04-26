The first pitch of the Class 5A girls’ softball playoffs will take place Thursday night for Barbers Hill, Crosby and Goose Creek Memorial.

Barbers Hill will travel to Angleton for the opening game of a three-game series, while Crosby faces La Porte in a single game matchup at Deer Park High School. GCM is facing Friendswood in an away game to start its best-of-three series with the Mustangs. All three of tonight’s games start at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.