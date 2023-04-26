The first pitch of the Class 5A girls’ softball playoffs will take place Thursday night for Barbers Hill, Crosby and Goose Creek Memorial.
Barbers Hill will travel to Angleton for the opening game of a three-game series, while Crosby faces La Porte in a single game matchup at Deer Park High School. GCM is facing Friendswood in an away game to start its best-of-three series with the Mustangs. All three of tonight’s games start at 6:30 p.m.
Game two of the Eagles’ series is scheduled for Friday at Barbers Hill High School. The second game for the Lady Patriots will also be held that same evening at GCM. First pitch for both games is at 6:30 p.m. Should either series go to three games, the time and site for the final contest would be determined at the conclusion of the second game.
Barbers Hill (32-2) goes into its game as the top-ranked team in the state and faces a formidable foe in the Lady Wildcats (22-9) and No. 12 in 5A. The Eagles are led by pitcher Hailey Nutter who has been dominant from the pitcher’s circle, while. Reagan Duty has also been impressive coming on in relief. Junior outfielder Brookelyn Livanec leads the team with a .364 batting average.
Crosby (26-6) enters the playoffs having cliched second place with its victory over Port Neches-Groves on Monday. The No. 19 Lady Cougars look to knock off La Porte in the bi-district round for the second year in a row. Crosby is powered by its strong offense, led by junior Ally Mooneyham.
GCM (13-12-2) had a great run this season and earned the fourth postseason spot after a seven-year absence. Friendswood (20-9) is ranked No. 9 and is among the top teams in the state every year. Lady Patriot pitcher Summer Marron has been a force from the mound, including a no-hit perfect game against Lee.
