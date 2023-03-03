Baytown Sun to honor Citizen of the Year nominees this Wednesday
This week, The Baytown Sun will celebrate volunteerism and service within our communities.
At 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, the public is invited to stop by The Baytown Sun, 1301 Memorial Drive, for the celebration of nominees leading up to the announcement of the 2023 Citizen of the Year.
We are blessed to have so many high caliber volunteers who generously give of their time and talents to help those less fortunate in the communities that surround us.
Once a year, The Baytown Sun seeks nominations of individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a difference.
The nominations are gathered and reviewed by a committee of past Citizens of the Year, who are challenged with narrowing down the stack to a few finalists and ultimately choosing the next Citizen of the Year.
The Baytown Sun has hosted this celebration since 1995 honoring one, sometimes two, people to celebrate the spirit of volunteerism all year in their honor.
Fourth in the series of four Profiles special editions will publish Thursday, March 9, with stories about the finalists and their respective good works.
Past Citizens of the Year’s photos are on display in The Baytown Sun newsroom on a Wall of Fame.
They include:
1995 – Fritz Lanham
1996 – Lisa Urban
1997 – Eddie Gray
1998 – Bob Gillette
1999 – John B. Tucker
2000 – Carole Opryshek
2001 – Ida Griffith
2002 – Gene Poirot
2003 – Adrienne Bernard
2004 – Pete Alfaro
2005 – Carolyn & Robert Francis
2006 – Tommie Jones
2007 – Mike Wilson
2008 – Gilbert Santana
2009 – Joyce Pennington
2010 – Carl Brandon
2011 – Pam Warford
2011 – Larry Cryer
2012 – Roger Elswick
2013 – Gary Englert
2014 – Jim Wadzinski
2015 – Mel Stone
2016 – Nancy Mann
2017 – Ken Pridgeon
2018 – Lee & Leila Bates
2019 – Jay Eshbach
2020 – Judy Wheat
2021 – Daryl Fontenot
2022 – Stephen DonCarlos
This year, Community Resource Credit Union has generously offered to partner with The Baytown Sun to honor these individuals with a few surprises.
We invite you to stop by Wednesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. to celebrate the nominees for 2023 Citizen of the Year.
- Carol Skewes, Publisher
