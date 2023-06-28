Kaley Smith, CEO of Coastal Gateway Health Center, has for five years been a member of — and is currently chair for — the community impact committee for United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County.
Its mission is to make sure folks get the most bang for the bucks they donate in annual campaigns designed to help the community by helping those in the community in need.
Tuesday, Smith took home the Live United Award, the non-profit’s top volunteer award recognition, after its annual meeting held at Eagle Pointe in Mont Belvieu.
“One nominator described her as the definition of servant leadership,” said Melissa Reabold, CEO for United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County.
“She is always saying yes when United Way asks. She has served selflessly throughout her time with United Way, even stepping into positions of leadership well after her commitments had ended. She is passionante about community change and making an impact.”
About 125 volunteers attended the annual meeting, the largest turnout in the past five years, as achievements were noted, awards were presented, voting for new directors took place and everyone was fired up for another year’s campaign.
The 2023-24 campaign begins with a kickoff event Sept. 19.
In its 2022-23 fundraising campaign, United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County raised $2.2 million through June 1 of this year. In the 12 months through June, $1.6 million was invested in 22 programs coordinated by 16 agencies.
It is expected, based on preliminary reports, that 25,817 people were served by local programs funded by United Way, programs ranging from providing food, shelter, education as well as support for victims of abuse and violence.
Additionally, the Board of Directors invested nearly $50,000 in initiatives such as the annual Days of Caring, the Clothing for Kids Closets, and the Quality Improvement Partnership program that works with individual agencies to help them with process improvement and stronger governance.
Special campaign awards for participation and giving were announced Tuesday. El Dorado Nitrogen, LCY Elastomers, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Goose Creek CISD’s Pumphrey Elementary School and Bay Area Turning Point.
ExxonMobil was recognized for hosting the most successful event and Amegy Bank was recognized for volunteer service.
Allison Gordon of Talke was recognized as the Employee Campaign Coordinator Rookie of the Year and the Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year Award went to Evelyn Reyna and Martha Rezaie of Zachry Group.
Matt Bolinger, Goose Creek CISD assistant superintendent of human resources, is the incoming Board President, being passed the gavel by Nicholas Graham of Chevron Phillips.
New members of the Board of Directors were elected. They included Kendall David, executive director of community engagement at Goose Creek CISD, who chaired this year’s campaign; Kelli Forde-Spiers, Title V Pathways Project director at Lee College; Brian Moran, assistant to the city manager of Baytown; and Roy Price, production officer at Texas First Bank.
Steve Daniele was recognized for his leadership through two three-year terms. Bethany Credeur, CPA, and Russell Ballard, president and chief executive officer for Community Resource Credit Union, were elected to fill two positions vacated early.
A final tally of the annual fundraising effort will not be reported until the annual audit is completed. United Way’s event was sponsored by ExxonMobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Covestro, ONEOK, Community Resource Credit Union, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, TGS Cedar Port Partners, L.P, The Baytown Sun, Frost Bank, Lee College, Texas First Bank and Goose Creek CISD.
