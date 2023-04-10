Northern Mockingbird
Nature Notes

When you walk outside here in Texas, there is a very good chance that you will see at least one bird flying around. And even more than likely, you will hear them singing or calling too. The bird calls or songs that we hear every day are often taken for granted, but each of these chirps has its own natural history.

To start, the sounds a bird makes comes from a tiny organ located at the top of the windpipe called the syrinx. Some birds can use this organ to make two sounds at once, which is why some bird songs can sound two-note. Who knew that birds could duet themselves?

