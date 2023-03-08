Celebrating their medals at the regional powerlifting meet are Lee High School’s Celera Bejarano, Valeria Rivera, Stephanie Martinez, Alyssa Dickens and Sheyla Ortiz. Lee placed second out of 11 teams in the Class 5A large school Class 5A classification at the competition held at Alvin High School.
Baytown Lee’s girls powerlifting team flexed its muscle with a strong showing at the Region 4-Division 1 Tournament at Alvin High School.
Lee placed second out of 11 teams in the Class 5A large school classification, with four lifters qualifying for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in Frisco on March 18.
State qualifiers included Alyssa Dickens, who placed first in the 105 weight class with a 605 total. Celera Bejarano also took the top spot in the 220 weight class, while Valeria Rivera placed first in the 259 weight class. Stephanie Martinez had a second-place finish in the 259 class to earn her spot at the state meet.
“Our girls showed an incredible display of strength and determination,” Lee powerlifting coach Lindsay Antonini said. “With such a young team, we did not expect this level of success at this meet, but our students are very special. This will be our third year in a row to qualify for the state competition, but we have never gone in so thoroughly decorated.”
In addition, Sheyla Ortiz placed fifth in the 114 weight class, with Alejandra Garcia placing seventh in the 148 weight class. Christina Buenrostro also placed seventh in the 198 weight class.
“I am immensely proud of the hard work of our girls and their dedication to such a difficult sport and to each other. “It has been an honor to coach them alongside Coach (Robert) Sutterfield this year, and we are looking forward to Frisco next weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.