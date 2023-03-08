Lee girls powerlifting

Celebrating their medals at the regional powerlifting meet are Lee High School’s Celera Bejarano, Valeria Rivera, Stephanie Martinez, Alyssa Dickens and Sheyla Ortiz. Lee placed second out of 11 teams in the Class 5A large school Class 5A classification at the competition held at Alvin High School.

Baytown Lee’s girls powerlifting team flexed its muscle with a strong showing at the Region 4-Division 1 Tournament at Alvin High School.

Lee placed second out of 11 teams in the Class 5A large school classification, with four lifters qualifying for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in Frisco on March 18.

