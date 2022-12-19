A Short-billed Dowitcher standing in the water

A Short-billed Dowitcher stands in shallow calm water with a blurry reflection in the bright sunlight with a smooth green and blue background.

 Ray Hennessy

Gulf Coast Bird Observatory surveys for non-breeding shorebirds along the Upper Texas Coast as part of our avian research. We continue to monitor Matagorda Beach, Bryan Beach, Quintana Beach, Surfside Beach, and Follet’s Island until the end of March. Our target species are Piping Plover, Snowy Plover, Red Knot, Black Skimmer, and American Oystercatcher. Along with these species, many other shorebird species winter here as well such as Short-billed Dowitcher. 

Like many shorebirds, Short-billed Dowitchers migrate in the summer to breed in the subarctic regions of Canada and Alaska. We typically observe them here in the fall and winter, feeding and roosting in flocks. They are medium-sized chunky shorebirds and are very similar to Red Knot, except their bill is longer and thinner. 

