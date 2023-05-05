Shell fire
Harris County Sheriff's Office

A fire that broke out at the Shell Refinery in Deer Park is not a danger to the community, officials said. 

The explosion happened around 3 p.m. Friday at the plant in the 5900 block of Highway 225. It resulted in some lanes along Highway 225 closing and smoke plumes were seen for miles, even reported traveling toward Channelview. 

