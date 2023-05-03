It occurred to me that all this “sharing” stuff on Facebook is just bragging in disguise. When I finish a Scrabble game or Wordle on my iPad and make a good score, it wants me to “share.” It is aggravating. I don’t play these games to share. I do them to exercise my brain. 

Bottom line, it is all about money.  Every click you make on a game, or business, you are contributing to a marketing campaign for that brand. Facebook is not a benevolent entity who wants to help show what you did. They are in it for the dollars. 

