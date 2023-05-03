It occurred to me that all this “sharing” stuff on Facebook is just bragging in disguise. When I finish a Scrabble game or Wordle on my iPad and make a good score, it wants me to “share.” It is aggravating. I don’t play these games to share. I do them to exercise my brain.
Bottom line, it is all about money. Every click you make on a game, or business, you are contributing to a marketing campaign for that brand. Facebook is not a benevolent entity who wants to help show what you did. They are in it for the dollars.
Why do folks want to “share,” everything, anyway? I guess there are lots of needy people out there who crave attention. Maybe their parents didn’t praise them enough. Therefore, they are forever looking for some way to brag on themselves. Seems there are a lot of those. I guess it is a way to fill that need.
Many people do that by name dropping. They think it makes a difference, I guess. I read the other day where one said, “Oh, I wrecked my Aston Martin DB9 GT. I am just sick… I just loved that car.” Now they couldn’t just say that they wrecked their automobile. I don’t know anything about that car, except it is evidently an expensive brand, since James Bond (007) drove one in the movies. Therefore, the reason for the name drop.
Now I am not saying that it is wrong to display a cheerful time. I love to see happy photos on social media: a really great accomplishment, anniversary or birthday. I just don’t like to see it as a platform for touting everything you have bought or every aspect of your life.
The whole world doesn’t need to know your feelings about every little thing you do. I read an article online on Lifewire that “oversharing,” can become a personal safety risk. It said that stalkers, thieves and lawyers love it, but employers hate it. Just remember, once out there, it can’t be taken back. You might delete it, but it has been seen, just as words, once spoken, still live on. I was raised in the old Southern way: you don’t tell family business or problems; you don’t “air your dirty laundry.” But on Facebook, some people tell all.
Be happy and content with yourself sans Facebook. Share a good time or photo occasionally; that is always nice to see. Maybe some of you think I need an exorcism or something for being negative about the hallowed halls of Facebook. I am sorry about that.
If it floats your boat to go into a posting frenzy, then by all means, join the crowd. Maybe it is a cathartic thing, and sometimes that can be good. After all, nobody has to look at it or read it if they don’t want to. I do go on Facebook once in a while, mostly to scroll quickly through and pause briefly to look at photos. I very rarely post or comment. I don’t find it necessary. I can do that with family or friends in person.
All I am saying is to use constraint in what you share or post. Make it cheerful and tasteful. Think of how what you say might impact others; especially in a negative way. Don’t’ go overboard. Less is more. Have fun but don’t go crazy. Brag a little on your kids, post glad and happy things, but don’t harangue about stuff. Think before you post. Aww shucks, I guess I just took all the fun out of Facebook.
