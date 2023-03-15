(From left) Kelley Start, Principal of Stuart Career Tech High School, Sandy Conklin, Area Executive Director of Campus Leadership, Dr. Lorenzo Smith, Vice President of Academic Affairs for SFA, Vanessa Wilbourn, Regional Coordinator for SFA, Dr. Demetrius McCall, Deputy Superintendent of Administrative Services, Jade Godoy, Regional Coordinator for SFA, Kevin Foxworth, Area Executive Director of Campus Leadership and Evelyn Mexas, Counselor - College & Career.
Stephen F. Austin State University representatives visited Stuart Career Technical High School last week to signify the new partnership between the district and the University. University representatives spent time speaking with students on several topics, including their Distinguished High School Program.
The Distinguished High School Program partners with independent school districts to offer guaranteed admission, unique scholarships, and enhanced services to eligible students. Students ranking in the top 10 percent can receive up to $5,000 and students ranking in the top 11-25 percent with 3.0 high school GPA can earn up to $3,000. There are several benefits of the program to students. They include an application fee waiver, guaranteed admissions to students ranked in the top 30%, scholarship opportunities, SFA campus visit experience and more.
Before leaving the campus, SFA representatives presented the principal with a banner that will hang in their College & Career Office.
