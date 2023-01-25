A severe weather system blew into Baytown Tuesday, causing some damage thanks to high winds and tornado threats, leaving many without power, collapsing some structures, and even rupturing a gas line on Bayway Drive.
The National Weather Service declared a rare tornado emergency due to the storm. The NWS also said it was “at least” an EF-2 tornado that caused the damage.
Despite the tornado’s damage, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo spoke about the storm and the damage it caused in Baytown.
“Yesterday, we were expecting some severe weather. However, we were not expecting tornadoes to touch down in Baytown, but they did, particularly on Weaver Street off Bayway Drive,” Capetillo said. “The current status of that is there are about 12 to 15 homes that had moderate damage to complete loss of structure. We are still assessing that. There are power outages across the city, but that is being restored as we speak. We are working with the state and the county to see what assistance we can provide people. We are looking at assistance with temporary lodging and other means as they try to get their life back together.”
Capetillo added that he was proud of the city’s emergency management personnel, police, fire and public works officials and how they responded to the storm.
“This was an unplanned, real-world event that we were able to respond to quickly, assemble in our EOC, and try to keep Baytown operational,” Capetillo said. “The main impact besides loss of power is the red lights (that are still out). Treat them as four-way stops because power has not been restored at all of our intersections.”
Baytown sustained some damage, but the reports from neighboring cities, such as Deer Park, La Porte and Pasadena, indicated the destruction they encountered was much more widespread.
In Pasadena, the city’s animal shelter sustained damage, according to Mayor Jeff Wagner. There were also reports that some homes in Pasadena were taken off their slabs. In Deer Park, a nursing home, San Jacinto Manor, was said to have collapsed. Dozens were evacuated from the nursing home, reports said. In addition, a train was turned on its side when the tornadic weather blew through Deer Park.
Capetillo said Baytown is doing what it can to help these neighboring communities.
“We are fortunate that we did not get as widespread as some of our neighboring communities such as Deer Park, La Porte and Pasadena,” he said. “I am in communications with those mayors, and we are trying to provide any mutual assistance and working with state and county officials on resources for these communities.”
The storm caused a gas line to rupture near Bayway Drive. Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, said Baytown firefighters were on the scene at Bayway Drive to keep an eye on the rupture until CenterPoint Energy could cap it.
CenterPoint Energy officials they were aware of the fire.
“CenterPoint Energy crews responded to the incident and are working closely with first responders and local officials,” CenterPoint officials stated.
“Our crews are on site assessing the situation and securing the area, including safely turning off the natural gas at 5:46 p.m.”
