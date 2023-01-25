Storm damage

Baytown Fire Department first responders assess the situation at the location of Bayway and Weaver during the aftermath of a tornado and severe weather in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

A severe weather system blew into Baytown Tuesday, causing some damage thanks to high winds and tornado threats, leaving many without power, collapsing some structures, and even rupturing a gas line on Bayway Drive. 

The National Weather Service declared a rare tornado emergency due to the storm. The NWS also said it was “at least” an EF-2 tornado that caused the damage. 

