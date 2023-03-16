La Pesqueria

Sculptor Guadalupe Hernandez with his sculpture, La Pesqueria, one of the new pieces for the 2023-2024 Baytown Sculpture Trail, is pictured installing it with Sculpture Trail committee member Steve Knight.

 Photo by Mark Fleming

Baytown’s all-new Sculpture Trail will be ready for viewing Saturday, March 18, starting a second year of exhibiting outdoor sculptures in the Downtown Arts District.

This year’s display will be a little bit larger, with 25 sculptures instead of 20. Steve Knight, who coordinates with the sculptors for the event, said another change this year is a larger representation of Texas artists. Since some artists have more than one work in the show, there are 19 sculptors represented; 13 of those are from Texas. One of the others is from Canada and the rest from across the United States.

