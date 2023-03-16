Sculptor Guadalupe Hernandez with his sculpture, La Pesqueria, one of the new pieces for the 2023-2024 Baytown Sculpture Trail, is pictured installing it with Sculpture Trail committee member Steve Knight.
Baytown’s all-new Sculpture Trail will be ready for viewing Saturday, March 18, starting a second year of exhibiting outdoor sculptures in the Downtown Arts District.
This year’s display will be a little bit larger, with 25 sculptures instead of 20. Steve Knight, who coordinates with the sculptors for the event, said another change this year is a larger representation of Texas artists. Since some artists have more than one work in the show, there are 19 sculptors represented; 13 of those are from Texas. One of the others is from Canada and the rest from across the United States.
The sculptures are displayed in the 100-400 blocks of West Texas Avenue and alongside Town Square and will remain in place until March of 2024.
You can vote for your favorite sculpture at one of two ballot boxes attached to light posts in the 200 block, across from Town Square.
The sculpture trail is funded by contributions from businesses and individuals from across the community and is coordinated by Historic Baytown’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment District, an association of downtown businesses, arts organizations and supporters of the Downtown Arts District. Baytown Parks and Recreation provides installation for the artwork.
The sculptures for 2023-2024 are:
Visitation, by Jack Gron of Kingwood, sponsored by BDI Resources.
To Dance in Joy, by James Maher of Spearfish, South Dakota, sponsored by Jindal.
Towers with Planets, by Paul Lucke of Baytown, sponsored by Keep Baytown Beautiful.
Silent Marker - New Language, by Danville Chadbourne of San Antonio, sponsored by The Baytown Sun.
Serengeti, by Lawrence Starck of Loveland, Colorado, sponsored by Blum and White Wealth Management.
Danseur, by Scott Shubin of Arlington, sponsored by Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Rolling Keel, by Kurt Dyrhaug of Beaumont, sponsored by Beacon Federal Credit Union.
Grace, by Serge Mozhnevsky, of Coquitlan, British Columbia, sponsored by Oscar and Yvonne Chapa.
Heptagon, by Jim Robertson of Trinity.
Spirit Flight, by Esther Benedict of Pipe Creek, sponsored by Turner Garrison Law Office.
Celestial Orbs, by John Mark Luke of Round Rock, sponsored by Jay and Kay Eshbach.
Ice Cream Castles in the Sky, by Elizabeth Akamatsu, sponsored by Joan and Ruben Linares.
La Pesqueria, by Guadalupe Hernandez of Houston, sponsored by Dr. Pamela Medellin Bernick and Dr. James J. Bernick.
Circle of Life - Recycled Pond, by Ira Wiesenfeld of Tucson, Arizona, sponsored by the Holeman and Brinkley Families in joyous memory of Travis Holeman, June 25, 1975-May 18, 2021. A life well lived.
Sensor Device IV, by Kurt Dyrhaug of Beaumont, sponsored by Community Resource Credit Union.
Mother Natural, by Rodney Butler of Houston, sponsored by Karen and Steve Knight.
For Love of the Game, by Bobbie Carlyle of Loveland, Colorado, sponsored by Eric R. Holland, financial advisor, Edward Jones.
Eagle Warrior, by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sponsored by Anchor Printing and Graphics.
Resting Butterfly, by Elizabeth Akamatsu of Nacogdoches, sponsored by ExxonMobil.
On Eagles Wings, by Esther Benedict of Pipe Creek, sponsored by Jay and Kay Eshbach.
Facade and Triangles, by Paul Lucke of Baytown, sponsored by Lee College.
Great Blue Heron, by Esther Benedict of Pipe Creek, sponsored by Eric and Aileen Harding.
The Chase, by Laura Sturtz of Manchaca, sponsored by Awards and Engraving.
Dab, by Michael Zikogiannis of Pasadena.
Column, by Jim Robertson of Trinity, sponsored by Keep Baytown Beautiful.
