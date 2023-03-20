Ice Cream Castles in the Sky

“Ice Cream Castles in the Sky” is one of the 25 sculptures that now adorn the ACE District. This sculpture was created by Elizabeth Akamatsu, second from left, and sponsored by Joan and Ruben Linares. It will be on display until March 2024.

 

 Sun photo by Matt Hollis

It was a perfect day to officially open an outdoor art exhibit as artists and sponsors of the second Sculpture Trail gathered Friday at the Art League of Baytown on Texas Avenue.

As in 2022, the Downtown Arts District is once again adorned with various sculptures made by artists, with some depicting people and others displaying creations straight from the artists’ imagination. 

