It was a perfect day to officially open an outdoor art exhibit as artists and sponsors of the second Sculpture Trail gathered Friday at the Art League of Baytown on Texas Avenue.
As in 2022, the Downtown Arts District is once again adorned with various sculptures made by artists, with some depicting people and others displaying creations straight from the artists’ imagination.
Businesses and individuals from the local community provide contributions to make the Sculpture Trail a reality, and the Historic Baytown’s Arts, Culture and Entertainment District coordinates the exhibits. Baytown Parks and Recreation crews installed the artwork.
The sculptures are displayed in the 100-400 blocks of West Texas Avenue and alongside Town Square and will remain in place until March 2024.
As the trail was officially opened, Yvonne S. Thomas-Chapa, DMD, ACE District president, welcomed the artists, sponsors and guests. Last year, there were 20 sculptures, and this year there are 25. Thomas-Chapa thanked everyone for blessing the district with their artwork in 2022 and this year.
“If it were not for the volunteers, the sculptures, and the City of Baytown, we would not have been able to do what we’ve done,” Thomas-Chapa said.
Thomas-Chapa added that there are 19 different artists, with 13 being from Texas. One of the others is from Canada, and the rest are from across the United States.
“We are excited about that,” she said.
Sculpture Trail committee member Steve Knight recognized last year’s sponsors.
“They had faith in us, invested in the program, and allowed us to do it for the first year,” Knight said.
The sponsors were presented with a catalog that featured all of the sculptures from 2022.
Once again, visitors to the sculptures can vote for their favorite artwork by submitting a ballot in boxes attached to light posts in the 200 block of Texas Avenue, across from Town Square. The City of Baytown will purchase the People’s Choice sculpture, Thomas-Chapa said.
Thomas-Chapa said they are still seeking two more sponsors. There are several sponsorship levels ranging from $500 to $5,000, which are open to individuals, groups and businesses. The money goes to each artist who willingly loan their art pieces to Baytown for a year. If you wish to become a sponsor, contact the ACE District emailing acedistrictbaytown@gmail.com or by calling 281-810-2990.
Artwork in the ACE District
One art piece on display is “Dab” by Michael Zikogiannis of Pasadena. Dabbing is a gesture made by a person that drops their head into the bent crook of a diagonal, upward-angled arm while raising the other arm straight in a parallel direction.
Zikogiannis said the artwork is made out of scrap metal.
“I spent over a year on this thing,” he said. “I started it, got halfway through it and then caught COVID. I lost all interest in it. And I didn’t work on it for about six months until I heard about this event. I think it pulled me out of the COVID slump.”
Zikogiannis’ Dab is situated in front of the Brunson Theater. He commented on his sculpture being placed in front of the historic theater.
“If it brings attention to the Brunson, great,” he said. “I just love it that I am a part of this event and I just happened to get lucky here.”
Zikogiannis said he spoke with Knight, who told him he wanted to put his sculpture in front of the Brunson, so it would point at the marquee.
“I logged onto Google Maps, pulled up a street view of it and thought it was awesome right in front of the theater,” Zikogiannis said.
Another sculpture that sits along Texas Avenue is Ice Cream Castles in the Sky, created by Elizabeth Akamatsu from Nacogdoches and sponsored by Joan and Ruben Linares.
“I love living in East Texas and I love the clouds,” Akamatsu said. “They are very inspirational to me. I wanted to do something whimsical and was thinking of clouds and the buildup, and I decided to paint it the color of strawberry ice cream and called it ‘Ice Cream Castles in the Sky.’”
Akamatsu said a Joni Mitchell song inspired the sculpture.
“Think how cloud formations are and how they look like castles, and cloud buildup and putting in butterflies and swirls,” she said. “I think it is a like ice cream. It stands out and is nice against a blue sky.”
“For Love of the Game” depicts two young boys playing baseball. It was created by Bobbie Carlyle of Loveland, Colorado, and is sponsored by Eric R. Holland, a financial advisor of Edward Jones.
“It is actually a memorial sculpture of two brothers,” Carlyle said.
In 2000, two brothers drowned after being asphyxiated after swimming near a pontoon boat that had a fan that was supposed to blow out toxic fumes.
Knight said the artwork is quite eclectic and covers a wide range of genres.
“They are as good if not better than the one we had in 2022,” Knight said.
Knight said the addition of five new sculptures this year helps with their goal to expand the trail.
“We want to keep increasing the public art in the city,” Knight said. “Public art is incredibly important to any community. It identifies the character of a community. It is an economic development center as well.”
During a reception to open the new Sculpture Trail, some food was served by Someburger, and Bocanegra’s Kitchen provides tacos.
