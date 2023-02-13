Council held the second and final reading for a proposed voluntary annexation of John Martin Road’s right-of-way and then moved the annexed land into Councilman Ken Griffith’s District 3.
The annexation is 3,508.89 feet south of Interstate 10 and extends south about 4,235.55 feet to the West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road right-of-way.
The annexation was requested by Harris County for a utility service extension project along John Martin Road.
Speed zones approved
Council approved changing the speed limit to San Jacinto Boulevard, Hunt Road and Santavy Street.
The speed limit will be changed to 45 mph at San Jacinto Boulevard from Interstate 10 service roads to West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road. The speed limit will also change to 45 mph at Hunt Road from John Martin Road to the San Jacinto Boulevard roundabout. The speed limit at Hunt Road from the San Jacinto Boulevard roundabout to North Main will also change to 45 mph. In addition, Santavy Street from San Jacinto Boulevard to the H.E.B. Grocery access road will also change to 40 mph.
Planning and Zoning had already recommended the speed zone changes at an earlier meeting.
Council approves contract for signal relocation project
Council has approved a contract with Volkert, Inc. for an amount not to exceed $509,437.50 for consulting services for four signals along North Alexander Drive from Highway 146 to Highway 99. The firm will develop plans, specifications and estimates for the illumination, sidewalk and signal design for 2.5 miles along North Alexander Drive. This is part of an amendment with the Texas Department of Transportation for the replacement of existing poles along Business 146 with modern, black powder-coated poles.
