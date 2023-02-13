Council held the second and final reading for a proposed voluntary annexation of John Martin Road’s right-of-way and then moved the annexed land into Councilman Ken Griffith’s District 3. 

The annexation is 3,508.89 feet south of Interstate 10 and extends south about 4,235.55 feet to the West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road right-of-way. 

