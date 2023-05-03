With the Citizens Bond Advisory Committee saying that Ross S. Sterling High School has severe structural issues based on an engineering report, some have wondered about the other buildings in the district.
The Goose Creek CISD board candidates were asked if they think any other school buildings within the district need to be replaced. Here is what they said:
District 3
Darrell Banks, challenger
“Based on my involvement in the 2019 and current CBAC, the only school building I am aware of that is in need of replacement is the Sterling HS campus. I have not seen any reports that have listed other school buildings that have the level of repair that would warrant replacement.”
James Campisi, challenger
“It would be irresponsible to make a statement and assumption on the subject of building replacement without solid data and facts. In order to answer this question in an educated manner, I would need more detailed information. We simply can’t push for replacement of a building without facts, data, and real cost estimates to support and justify either recommendation.”
District 6
Yacel Amador, challenger
“First, I don’t believe we have enough information to make a decision on a new high school. I served on the bond committee in 2019. I asked if Sterling High School was a candidate for replacement, given it was completed in 1967, making it then nearly 52 years of age. I received assurances that it was fine and that minor repairs (totaling $40 million plus) would be sufficient. Now, we are told it needs to be replaced because of bad structure and foundation problems.The time to find this out was four years ago. I doubt these deficiencies just showed up.
Secondly, the voters of GCCISD need to carefully examine all the issues concerning Stallworth Stadium and its future before agreeing to spend $40 million for enhancements, or $100 million plus for a replacement. It’s old enough to be considered obsolete by design and doesn’t meet current standards. The desire to use it for other purposes also requires an examination of whether that can be accomplished, and at what price.”
Tiffany Guy, incumbent
“I believe it’s evident that RSS needs to be replaced, based on the facilities needs assessment.”
District 7
Jessie Martinez, unopposed and certified in March
“All school buildings need to be maintained. When a school becomes structurally unsafe, it needs to be remodeled or repaired. If it cannot be fixed, then there will be a needed for the school to be replaced. These are case-by-case issues that I will not be able to comment on without reviewing the specifics of the individual cases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.