Lee College will hold its Spring 2023 Graduation Ceremonies Saturday, May 13, at the school’s Performing Arts Center.
A total of 740 students are receiving associate degrees or certificates of completion and they will be divided into a half dozen smaller ceremonies throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. and winding down at about 4:30 p.m.
Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College President, will officiate at all ceremonies.
Ceremony 1 at 9 a.m. is for Lee College’s Manufacturing and Industrial Pathway Group A, which includes students in Process Tech, Safety Management, Electrical, Manufacturing Engineering Technology and Dual Credit students from Goose Creek Memorial and Lee High Schools. Students graduating this pathway number 146, reports Jamie Holloway, Assistant Registrar.
Ceremony 2 at 10:15 a.m. is for the Applied Business Pathway and includes Dual Credit learners from Barbers Hill, Crosby, Dayton, Hardin, Huffman and Liberty school districts. This pathway has 130 graduates, Holloway said.
At 11:30 a.m., Ceremony 3 is for Manufacturing and Industrial Pathway Group B, which includes 145 students in Welding, Process Pipe Design, Drafting, Analytical Instrumentation, Instrumentation and Industrial Systems) and students from Stuart Career Technical High School.
Ceremony 4, at 12:45 p.m., includes 78 students on the Liberal and Fine Arts Pathway and those from IMPACT Early College High School are being awarded, Holloway said.
A total of 103 students on the Health Services, Public Service and STEM Pathways will cross the stage in Ceremony 5, at 2 p.m.
The day’s final Ceremony 6 is for 138 main campus students graduating in General Studies.
In all, 279 Associate of Arts degrees are being awarded, along with 157 Associate of Applied Science degrees, 17 AAT Associate of Arts Teaching degrees, 47 Associate of Science degrees and 240 certificates of completion.
Capacity at the Performing Arts Center is 696, and seating for family and friends is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Holloway said overflow viewing is available at the McNulty-Haddick Nursing Building in lecture hall S01.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.