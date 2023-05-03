Sammy, the Sam Houston State bearkat mascot, and the big green Giant mascot of the Goose Creek schools were hanging out together this week.
They were on hand Tuesday to witness a marriage of sorts of the Huntsville university and the Baytown public school district that should make students’ jump to college a much easier process – if they choose Sam Houston for college.
“This is a big deal for us,” Alisa White, SHSU president, said of the Bearkat Advantage. “This initiative is really important to Sam Houston.”
White joined Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD’s superintendent, for the signing ceremony at the GCCISD Administration Building along Interstate 10. Also seated at the dais were Susan Jackson, deputy superintendent of GCCISD, and SHSU provost Mike Stephenson, the pair who did the behind-the-scenes groundwork for the agreement.
It finalized a seamless pathway to Sam Houston for GCCISD grads who finish in the top 25% of their senior class: automatic admission for those students, closer ties between university and GCCISD counselors to promote scholarship opportunities, information about key services, such as financial aid, admission and advising, and notification of important deadlines. It’s all to promote attendance at Sam Houston.
It’s called “The Distinguished High School Partner Plan.”
“Don’t just go to college, go with the idea that you’re going to finish,” White said. “This will give you a head start in how to complete your core curriculum, help you understand rigor in college and how to be prepared to succeed in college, because freshman year is not 13th grade. There’s a significant jump up.
O’Brien said besides schools in Harris County, Sam Houston is the college most attended by GCCISD graduates. This year, the district has 77 students who have been accepted for enrollment at Sam Houston.
The names of those who have already committed to attending Sam Houston State in the fall were put into a pot and 10 names were drawn to win $1,000 scholarships ($500 per fall and spring semester) at Tuesday’s event.
Those winners included five from Goose Creek Memorial — Malaysia Harris, Yasmine Jnbaptiste, Leona Little, Alaysia Pena and Liliana Ramirez — three from Robert E. Lee — Emanuel Garcia, Johanna Reyes and Katia Smith — and one each from Sterling and IMPACT high schools — Alejandro Cardenas and Naomi Medrano, respectively.
Among the investment Sam Houston State has made in the program is to award two scholarships to each of the GCCISD high schools each year.
Coincidentally, Sam Houston is the school O’Brien attended to get his education degree and a master’s after deciding in his mid- to late-20s to change careers.
“Yes, I am an alum of Sam Houston State. When this partnership first surfaced, I was excited, because it brought back memories. It really means a lot for the students of Goose Creek to have one more pathway of least resistance.
“Whenever a university partners with a local public school, it’s just one more open door and I’m really excited to have it, coincidentally, be one of my alum universities.”
Among 60 or so who attended Tuesday who were not mascots or members of the Sterling Steel Drum band, who entertained prior to the start of the program, those attending were administrators from both Sam Houston State and Goose Creek schools and the district, family members of the future Bearkats and Dr. Lynda Villanueva, president of Lee College, and her Regents board chairman, Gilbert Santana.
O’Brien said about 2,000 Goose Creek CISD high school students, or a third of all high school students, were enrolled in dual credit courses this spring, mostly through Lee College. He said he hoped that half of all the district’s high school students soon would be.
Dual credit courses allow students to graduate high school with as many as two years of college credit, a huge savings on college costs.
“These students here will be really successful,” White, the SHSU president said, “The idea has been shared with them many times: high school is not the end (for education). You finish high school and take dual credit if you can, and you just move on to that next step (two- or four-year college), so that you’re ready to embrace life with an education.
“And that education helps them not just for the next job but for a life of work. So as the job market changes, as the work force changes, that degree will help them be resilient to any workforce issues in the future.”
O’Brien likes having educational alliances.
“Truthfully, the feeling that there’s a relationship between our administrative team and the university’s administrative team, as well as the partnership we have with Lee College. When you have all three institutions, it makes the job of the student who are undetermined what their future holds a little easier to make choices and find that pathway of their future success.
“It’s such an honor and privilege for me to be here today. This is a culmination, similar to a graduation or one of our students winning state in track, to me, this is a big day.”
