GREATER BAYTOWN
Texas Shorelines

Safe boating starts with you

Colorful sunset toned boats docked at marina
As the weather warms up and the waters calm down going into the start of summer, many boat owners are likely starting to brush off their boat covers and getting ready for another active boating season here in Texas. However, with great boating opportunities come great boating responsibilities – be sure to brush up on your boating safety skills and knowledge before getting out on the water this season!

Now is the time to brush up on safe boating skills in preparation for boating season. The National Safe Boating Council recommends that you prepare for boating season by inspecting your boating safety gear and emphasizes a commitment to providing life jackets for all passengers on board every time you go boating.

Six-year-old cousins, Adelyn Schuman and Tealsyn Kitchen, enjoy boat rides in Crystal Canal when they are spending time with their grandparents’ in Crystal Beach.

 

