Running came last

This is the story of Stephanie Crawford. She says she had a good childhood until she lost her father, at age 10, when he was murdered. The case remains unsolved.
“It’s been a journey,” said Stephanie. “My running story is a sobriety story.”
Her parents had owned a restaurant, and after her father’s untimely death, her mother tried to keep the business going, but it was too difficult.
The family moved from Louisiana to Texas. Stephanie was the oldest child. She describes the teenage years as being tough.
“I stayed bitter and angry for a long time. I reverted to self-medicating,” said Stephanie. “I started drinking at 16 years old. I didn’t quit until I was 39.”
Stephanie would quit during a pregnancy, but then would start right up again when the baby was born.
“I was a functioning alcoholic. I have always held a job and taken care of my children. I was responsible,” she added.
Two divorces followed.
“I was always running away from problems,” said Stephanie.
Then she tried real running.
“A friend asked me to start training with her,” said Stephanie. “I found it very difficult to run while I was still drinking and smoking cigarettes.”
She quit smoking first, but found her depression worsened. She described it as unbearable when she reached her 30s.
“I have been a Christian my whole life, but I was not tapping into what I knew,” she said.
She quit for six months. Relapsed. (Rinse and repeat.)
One day in an airport, Stephanie took one sip of a beer and asked herself, “What am I doing with my life? This is going to kill me.
“I reached out to an AA group and to friends and, honestly, pleaded with Jesus. I am now 10 years sober,” she said.
Then she started seriously running.
“I ran and I ran and I ran and I ran and I ran. I started with 5Ks and 10Ks. I ran a half-marathon in Galveston, my first. I wasn’t sober yet. I got sober February 19, 2013. I dove into my faith, running and my kids,” said Stephanie.
Her running addiction had replaced her drinking addiction. This was finally a positive.
She ran a full-marathon and many half-marathons.
Next she found the ultra-marathon (anything over 32 miles).
“My favorite race is Loup-Garou Trail Run in Ville Platte, Louisiana. I have run two 40-mile races, two 50-mile races, a 100K in Cat Springs, Texas, and five or six 50Ks,” said Stephanie.
“You internally have to know who you are at that point. That is why I love it. You and yourself in the middle of the woods. There is no running away from yourself at that point,” said Stephanie.
Her professional career has included working in the non-profit world, then with San Jacinto College. She now works for Med Spa and runs her own catering business.
Her family includes two biological children, 25 and 27.
“They have both recently made me a grandmother,” said Stephanie. “It’s the best love there is. I have three bonus kids, 18, almost 15 and almost 10, with birthdays coming up soon,” she said.
About four years ago, Stephanie formed a Facebook group called “Proverbs 31 Run Girls and Fitness,” which is a women’s only group. The ‘about’ page describes: “God designed you as a woman for specific purpose. Proverbs 31 Run Girl is a group for women to lift up and help each other with Running, Fitness & Faith. Share your goals, races, run plans, meal plans and fitness journey.”
“I am open to anyone who needs a running partner, anyone who wants to learn to run or who wants to be in a running group. This is how I make friends,” said Stephanie.
“I found freedom in Jesus. I always welcome somebody to a conversation if they are open to it. I love to talk to people about that, but that may not work for them. I recommend to people to find recovery because it is freedom. Letting go of an addiction is freedom and you don’t know that until you let go. I have had the most amazing life after letting go of my addiction.
“It’s hard to describe it to people until you go through it. You feel a void until you are free. Even after 10 years, I feel like a new baby in it. This life is way more adventurous and way more fun. It’s an amazing life.
“The only thing I would change is I wish I would have done this sooner,” said Stephanie.
