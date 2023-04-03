Jaron Holmes of Next Level MMA and Arturo Chavez of Tru Bloodline MMA slug it out during their match at a Mixed Martial Arts event benefitting the Lee College Foundation at the Lee College Arena on Saturday night.
The Lee College Foundation hosted “A Dragons Tail V” Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event Saturday evening at the Lee College Arena.
Lee College has the first and only MMA associates degree program in the country. Hunter Davis is the first student to take part in this part in the exciting new curriculum.
Dr. Demetrius Hill of Lee College is the founder of the program and played a significant role in the amazing night of events. Hunter Davis led students from his dojo in a traditional taekwondo exhibition to kick the night off.
Following the exhibition which included nun-chucks, swords and staffs. The standing room only crowd was treated to eight mixed martial arts exhibition fights from three different disciplines. There were four MMA bouts and three were decided by submission or TKO.
Two boxing matches were on the fight card and both were ended early. The first fight ended early when Nicolas Hebert stopped Donovan McWhorter in the first round.
Fight of the Night award went to Jonah Nassiff and Logan Long from True Bloodlime MMA. The two gladiators fought three rounds of non-stop action, with Logan Long getting the victory.
