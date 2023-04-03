MMA

Jaron Holmes of Next Level MMA and Arturo Chavez of Tru Bloodline MMA slug it out during their match at a Mixed Martial Arts event benefitting the Lee College Foundation at the Lee College Arena on Saturday night. 

Photo by Chris Cody

 c2pix Photography

The Lee College Foundation hosted “A Dragons Tail V” Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event Saturday evening at the Lee College Arena. 

Lee College has the first and only MMA associates degree program in the country. Hunter Davis is the first student to take part in this part in the exciting new curriculum. 

