From left, Goose Creek CISD's Teacher Austin Lindsey, Dr. Shannon Ramirez, 1st Place Nikita Gupta, 3rd Place Kiera Stringer, 2nd Place Jocelyn Turner, Dr. Jade Cox and E. F. Green Junior School Principal Dr. Ernest Brooks
From left, Baytown Junior School Teacher Courtlyn McCormick, Teacher Akila Mukes, Dr. Shannon Ramirez, Kameryn Sinclair, Danila Filippov, Alexi Colon, Dr. Jade Price, Teacher Jeanell Porter and Principal Dr. Judy Mackyeon.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Baytown Junior School Teacher Courtlyn McCormick, Dr. Shannon Ramirez, Kameryn Sinclair and Dr. Jade Cox.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Baytown Junior School Teacher Jeanell Porter, Dr. Shannon Ramirez, Alexi Colon and Dr. Jade Cox.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, Baytown Junior School Teacher Akila Mukes, Dr. Shannon Ramirez, Danila Filippov and Dr. Jade Cox.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, E. F. Green Junior School Teacher Austin Lindsey, Dr. Shannon Ramirez, Nikita Gupta and Dr. Jade Cox.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, E. F. Green Junior School Teacher Austin Lindsey, Dr. Shannon Ramirez, Jocelyn Turner and Dr. Jade Cox.
Photo by Carol Skewes
From left, E. F. Green Junior School Teacher Austin Lindsey, Dr. Shannon Ramirez, Kiera Stringer and Dr. Jade Cox.
Goose Creek parents, faculty and Rotarians showed up to support student Rotary Essay Finalists recently. The finalists had written essays either about drug awareness or the 4-Way Test of Rotary, which was adopted in 1943.
First-, second- and third-place finalists were awarded and the two first-place essays were read aloud for the club. Video of each of the first place winners are posted on The Baytown Sun’s website at www.baytownsun.com
Finalists for the Drug Awareness Essays from E. F. Green Junior School, with Principal Ernest Brooks and Teacher Austin Lindsey are:
1st Place Nikita Gupta
2nd Place Jocelyn Turner
3rd Place Kiera Stringer
Finalists for the 4-Way Test Essays from Baytown Junior School with Principal Judy Mackyeon are:
1st Place Kameryn Sinclair, taught by Courtlyn McCormick;
2nd Place Alexi Colon, taught by Jeanell Porter; and
3rd Place Danila Filippov, taught by Akila Mukes.
The Rotary Club of Baytown sponsors the Drug Awareness Essay Contest each year through Goose Creek CISD for awareness of the dangers of substance abuse.
The 4-Way Test Essay Contest is designed to introduce the principles of personal ethics and community service to students. Rotarians close each of their weekly meetings by saying the 4-Way Test as a group:
"Of the things we think, say or do:
First - Is it the TRUTH?
Second - Is it FAIR to all concerned?
Third - Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?
