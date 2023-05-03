Goose Creek parents, faculty and Rotarians showed up to support student Rotary Essay Finalists recently. The finalists had written essays either about drug awareness or the 4-Way Test of Rotary, which was adopted in 1943.

First-, second- and third-place finalists were awarded and the two first-place essays were read aloud for the club. Video of each of the first place winners are posted on The Baytown Sun’s website at www.baytownsun.com

