Pictured from left are: Rotary District Governor Mindi Snyder, Past District Governor Chris Schneider (2012-2013), Assistant Governor Phil Hampton, District Governor Nominee Nancy Anderson, Past District Governor Bill Palko (2017-2018) and District Governor Nominee Designate Dr. Tom Kelchner. Not pictured, District Governor Elect Heather Rimato.
The Rotary Club of Baytown welcomed many District 5890 leaders, past and current, to its May 10 meeting at Baytown Community Center. They attended to show their support to the Baytown Club and encourage members to support Dr. Tom Kelchner and his wife, Laura, for the next three years as he tentatively will become District Governor in 2025.
Rotary District 5890 clubs include: Alvin, Alvin Sunrise, Angleton, Austin County, Bay City, Baytown, Bear Creek-Copperfield, Bellaire/SW Houston, Brazos River, Brazosport, Cinco Ranch, Columbus, Cypress-Fairbanks, Danbury, Deer Park Rotary, Downtown Rotary Club of Houston, e-club of Houston, El Campo Literacy Advocates, Galena Park/Jacinto City, Galleria River Oaks, Greater Houston Veterans, Harris County Medical Center, Harrisburg, Hermann Park, Highlands, Hobby Area, Houston, Houston Energy Corridor, Houston Heights, Houston International, Houston Skyline, Houston Westchase, Katy, Kingwood, La Porte, Lake Houston Area Rotary, Lake Jackson After 5, Memorial-Spring Branch Rotary, North Shore, Oyster Creek, Palacios, Pasadena, Pearland Rotary, Richmond, Rosenberg, Seabrook Rotary Club, Sharpstown, Spring Klein, Sugar Land Rotary, Sweeny, Tomball, University Area, Washington County, Weimar, West Columbia, West and Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.