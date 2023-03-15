The Rotary Club of Baytown awarded five new Paul Harris Fellows at a recent luncheon.
Rotary started with the vision of one man — Paul Harris. Continuing the legacy of the founder, the Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
The honor was established in 1957 to show appreciation for contributions that support the Rotary Foundation Annual Fund, PolioPlus, or an approved Foundation grant.
After setting up his law practice in Chicago, Harris gathered several business associates to discuss the idea of forming an organization for local professionals. He envisioned a place where professionals of diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.
On Feb. 23, 1905, Harris, Gustavus Loehr, Silvester Schiele, and Hiram Shorey gathered at Loehr’s office in Room 711 of the Unity Building in downtown Chicago. This was the first Rotary club meeting.
The Baytown Rotary Club’s annual Shrimp & Catfish Festival fundraiser will be held April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Go Live, 6333 FM 3180, Baytown TX 77523, with a live auction, silent auction and games for children.
Meal tickets are $15 each.
Raffle tickets for a chance to win a car or truck are $100 each and include two meals, co-provided by the club and by Community Toyota-Honda-Kia-Cartopia.
Visit: www.baytownrotary.org, ask any Rotarian, or stop in The Baytown Sun, 1301 Memorial Drive, Baytown TX 77520.
