Raj Salhotra, Momentum Education
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes

The Rotary Club of Baytown recently heard from Momentum Education founder Raj Salhotra. After earning degrees at Rice University and Harvard Law School, he founded the non-profit, Momentum Education, to help under-resourced high school and college students succeed.

Momentum Education has the mission “to leverage mentorship and enrichment services to ensure first-generation, low-income students get to and through post-secondary education and into the workforce.”

