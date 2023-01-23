Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
The Rotary Club of Baytown recently heard from Momentum Education founder Raj Salhotra. After earning degrees at Rice University and Harvard Law School, he founded the non-profit, Momentum Education, to help under-resourced high school and college students succeed.
Momentum Education has the mission “to leverage mentorship and enrichment services to ensure first-generation, low-income students get to and through post-secondary education and into the workforce.”
Salhotra said they have three goals for each student they help: (1) graduate high school, (2) graduate college, and (3) get a job that can propel them into middle class or above.
Only 23 percent of low-income students graduate from post-secondary education, while 67 percent of jobs require a post-secondary education.
Steps Momentum Education helps a student with include: career exposure speakers (one hour a week), academic tutoring, college application essay review, emergency expenses, resume review, summer internships and career mentorship.
Right now, Momentum Education serves over 600 mentees, 363 high school mentees, 264 college mentees, 138 college persistence mentees and 126 career success mentees, 21 alumni.
One hundred, thirteen students are currently employed and eight are attending graduate school.
Average GPA is 3.61. Scholarships earned total $1.6 million and 89 percent of participants say they will recommend Momentum Education to a friend.
Education partners include: Houston ISD, Aldine ISD, Pasadena ISD, YES Prep public schools, IDEA public schools, University of Houston and University of Houston Downtown.
Corporate partners include: Baker Botts, Accenture, Kirkland & Ellis, Vinson&Elkins, SIDLEY, Valero, H-E-B, Comcast, KPMG and J. P. Morgan.
Momentum Education is always looking for volunteer mentors to make a difference in a student’s life. To learn more, visit: www.momentumedu.org.
