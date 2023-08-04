This week’s Rotary Club meeting welcomed quite the assortment of guests, including two members from Ukraine, a man working to build an elementary school and…snakes?
Annual tradition dictated that in honor of the Club’s donation to the organization’s various projects, The Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center would host this meeting. For two-and-a-half decades, the Center has provided education about local wildlife, outdoorsmanship and environmental protection to Baytonians of all ages.
And they went all out. Superintendent of Natural Resources Tracey Prothro and Naturalist Christina Butcher costumed audience volunteers and directed a skit about the insidious impacts of littering. Characters threw their soda cans, pom-poms and coffee cups into the river, always justifying their pollution with the same line: “It’s all downstream from here.” Their carelessness caused a child (played, of course, by full-grown man Rotarian Gilbert Santana) to point out that the river was too dirty to play in.
With only a few minutes to present, actors who were reading their lines for the first time, and hardly more than a few snack wrappers for props, Tracey and Christina put together a poignant performance with a trenchant message: when you litter, you destroy a communal space, and the ripple effects acknowledge no arbitrary boundary lines.
As Christina put it, “Upstream litter is downstream trash.”
They often perform this skit for children, and it is effective. “These little kids, they get incensed,” Tracey said.
The Center hosts a variety of camps for ‘littles’ (first through third grade), ‘middles’ (fourth through sixth grade) and ‘bigs’ (seventh through 10th grade). Programs cover physics, animal adaptation, scoutcraft, etc., with curriculums that adjust to suit campers’ established knowledge bases and skill levels.
Megan Morris, an animal technician at the Center, loves the opportunity to teach because it doubles as an opportunity to learn.
“The kids, they keep you on your toes. Sometimes they’ll ask questions and you have to sit and think, because you never would have thought to ask that,” she explained.
Over the course of a week, kids receive hands-on lessons about both love of and respect for nature. Fishing camps, for example, weave in both the activities’ practical elements and descriptions of dangers of overfishing.
“I’m happy the Baytown Wetlands Center has such amazing summer camps. My son is in his fourth one this week. He has his fifth one next week,” said Rotarian Jade Cox.
The Wetlands Center has become a hub of wildlife education and a go-to spot for families looking to raise environmentally conscious, or even just handy, children.
The Center also hosts activities for adults, such as the “Becoming an Outdoor Woman program,” taught by Tracey. This bi-annual activity ensures that in the case of an apocalypse or mass industrial collapse, the women of Baytown will be prepared.
Although there is another, more heartwarming, reason.
Eddie V. Gray, a geologist with allegiances to Texas A&M University and the Center’s namesake, spent much of his childhood here. This personal connection helped him understand the broader importance of giving back to the earth.
And, The Wetlands Center has managed to do exactly that. Visit and you’ll notice the staggering diversity of its animals, and how well the specialists treat them. Megan keeps the bearded dragon on a strict diet of leafy greens and calcium supplements.
“Especially with reptiles, I like showing kids they’re not scary and how helpful they are to the ecosystem. I always keep [the snake’s] head away if the kids are scared. I say it feels just like a water hose,” she explained.
(Even now, I am unsure why that analogy was so comforting, but it somehow managed to convince reptile-averse me to hold Connie the ball python as part of one of the most surreal experiences of my life.)
The Wetlands Center’s main exhibit room makes it impossible to decide where to look. There are animals everywhere — live snakes, shy rabbits, tableaus of whole ecosystems. Taxidermied game hangs mounted in a corner, and it is not for the faint of heart. Their nocturnal exhibit comes with flashlights (and I half-expected to see myself among the creatures depicted). But the room’s highlight is the pond, which I suspect has deliberately low walls so that its alligators may feed on any children who fall in.
These displays are certainly art, but they are not art for art’s sake. In fact, the impacts of this interactive library are not limited to its direct educational benefits.
The dilemma plaguing much of modern environmentalism is how to teach people to compost, to recycle, etc., without buying into a greenwashed conception of individual responsibility for the planet’s health that inevitably deflects from the fact that companies, not individuals, are responsible for the vast majority of environmental degradation. How do we tell people not to litter, when ultimately, the responsibility for the earth’s health falls on policymakers and corporations, not powerless citizens?
How do we say this without implying that nothing any individual can do will help? Because not only does that sentiment breed hopelessness and disincentivize people from taking any environmental action (such as calling their lawmakers), but it also uproots them from the natural world.
And how do we get people to listen when we ask them to modify their habits to make them more environmentally friendly? This same greenwashing has fostered a lot of distrust around conservationist messages. People are used to fast fashion companies printing ‘climate crusader’ slogans on t-shirts while lying about how environmentally destructive they are. Hypocrisy has become the norm.
This is a global problem, but the Wetlands Center provides a local solution. For the small price of a few uncoordinated kids when the alligators get hungry, The Wetlands Center teaches an ethic of care for the earth that does not come from the mouth of a faceless, ‘green’ corporation. These principles do not deflect unwarranted blame to individuals yet give us concrete action to take, alleviating feelings of helplessness. Not only is this commendable, but it is also absolutely necessary.
