This week’s Rotary Club meeting welcomed quite the assortment of guests, including two members from Ukraine, a man working to build an elementary school and…snakes? 

Annual tradition dictated that in honor of the Club’s donation to the organization’s various projects, The Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center would host this meeting. For two-and-a-half decades, the Center has provided education about local wildlife, outdoorsmanship and environmental protection to Baytonians of all ages.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.