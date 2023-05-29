Marc Pinney and Dr. Zohair Raza

Baytown Rotary Club President Marc Pinney and Cardiologist Dr. Zohair Raza of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

 Photo by Carol Skewes

Dr. Zohair Raza, with the Department of Cardiology at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown about Atrial Fibrillation.

“Atrial Fibrillation is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart,” said Dr. Raza. “The heart beats through an electrical system designed to beat in sync and in rhythm. When it beats out of sync, the main problem is stroke. A-fib increases the risk of stroke and other heart-related complications, such as valve issues. Atrial Fibrillation can be detected by being aware of symptoms. An EKG test can pick up A-fib.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.