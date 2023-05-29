Dr. Zohair Raza, with the Department of Cardiology at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown about Atrial Fibrillation.
“Atrial Fibrillation is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart,” said Dr. Raza. “The heart beats through an electrical system designed to beat in sync and in rhythm. When it beats out of sync, the main problem is stroke. A-fib increases the risk of stroke and other heart-related complications, such as valve issues. Atrial Fibrillation can be detected by being aware of symptoms. An EKG test can pick up A-fib.”
Symptoms may include: sensations of a fast, fluttering or pounding heartbeat (palpitations), chest pain, dizziness, fatigue, lightheadedness, reduced ability to exercise, shortness of breath and/or weakness.
“The Apple Watch is quite accurate at detecting an irregular rhythm. The technology is only going to get better,” said Dr. Raza.
Treatments for those diagnosed with A-fib include: slowing the heart to allow blood to fill into the heart and be pumped to the rest of the body; getting the heart back to a regular rhythm; preventing stroke by preventing blood clots from developing in the heart and going into the brain; and trying to achieve a cure.
“The most important plan is to prevent a stroke, with the use of blood thinners,” said Dr. Raza.
One in 25 Americans have A-fib. After age 80, one in 10 have A-fib.
If you are younger than 60, you are less likely to have A-fib.
“An Ambulatory Patch Heart Monitor is used to record a patient’s EKG for up to one month. The Watchman Device is another monitoring tool, which is for a subset of patients who cannot be on blood thinners. The Watchman Device traps a clot in the heart, sealing it in a pouch, which becomes enclosed and covered by native cells, preventing a stroke,” said Dr. Raza.
If you have any signs or symptoms of atrial fibrillation, call your doctor. If you have chest pain, seek immediate medical help.
