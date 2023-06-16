Rotaract Club helps others while studying abroad in Costa Rica

Pictured from left are Lee College Rotaract Club Secretary Eliza Figueroa and Club President Abby Moreno.

 

 Photo by Carol Skewes

Lee College’s Rotaract Club President Abby Moreno and Secretary Eliza Figueroa spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown recently about their Costa Rica Study Abroad experience. Rotaract is the college version of Rotary.

Nine students and two professors from Lee College spent one week in Costa Rica Feb. 12-19, 2023, doing service projects which included helping students in a school, environmental science and bird migration studies.

