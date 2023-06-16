Rotaract Club helps others while studying abroad in Costa Rica

Lee College’s Rotaract Club President Abby Moreno and Secretary Eliza Figueroa spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown recently about their Costa Rica Study Abroad experience. Rotaract is the college version of Rotary.
Nine students and two professors from Lee College spent one week in Costa Rica Feb. 12-19, 2023, doing service projects which included helping students in a school, environmental science and bird migration studies.
The group of volunteers brought textbooks with them for the school, which had experienced a theft of textbooks last year. They were grateful to have the new supplies.
The school is a one-room schoolhouse with first- to fifth-graders all in one room.
“Seeing the looks on the children’s faces was the biggest takeaway,” said Figueroa.
“It is the most rewarding experience for the students to get to contribute to society in this way,” Rotarian Lee College President Dr. Lynda Villanueva added.
They did a beautification project for a rural school, cleaning the school yard, planting flowers and a tree. They also raised funds to buy a rice cooker for the cafeteria.
They presented a program to the students on bird migration.
The group went on a guided night hike and saw a red eyed tree frog and a sloth. “On our last day there we saw a mother sloth caring for her young. The tour guide told us it was very rare to see her move,” said Moreno.
They discussed local, rare species and spoke to the students about exotic animals which are unfortunately being sold on the black market.
The Lee College students ran tests on the local water, including water PH, alkaline level and salinity.
Members of the Lee College Rotaract Club have 800 service hours over the past two semesters and 50 active members.
Service projects for the club include cooking for families in the Ronald McDonald House, helping with food distributions, fundraising for a Rotaract bench and planting a tree at Lee College.
The club will send students on another study abroad program next year.
