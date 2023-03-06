Fresh off his Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo performance, David Adam Byrnes is making his way to Baytown.
The country music star will be at O’Neals Sportsbar and Grill on the Water at 8 p.m. Friday.
One of the songs you can expect Byrnes to play is his newest single, “She Don’t.” Byrnes talked about why this song is a twist on the traditional country ballad.
“It’s funny, in these interviews, I’ve found out more about the song than I realized before I put it out, much less wrote it,” Byrnes said. “It’s the whole idea that there’s normally negative things in a relationship, especially if there’s a bad one, that you focus on those. This song calls out all those things that could be negative. Nobody’s perfect. And instead of her pointing that out or dwelling on it, you’re pointing out the fact that she doesn’t do these things. And so I thought it was just a really cool twist on the idea, a really well-thought-out song.”
The song was co-written by Frank Myers and Billy Montana, along with Byrnes.
“Luckily, I had two very, very heavy hit songwriters to be a part of it, and they probably made me look a little better than I really am when it came to writing the song,” Byrnes said. “But at the time, when I wrote it, love was not really something that was even on my brain. I wasn’t really big on the relationship thing.”
After the song was written around the end of 2017, Byrnes met his now fiancé, Amanda.
“It set for quite a few years, but you know, being engaged and about to move into our forever home here in a couple of weeks, it kind of seemed right on the timing,” Byrnes said. “And so that was good, good way to go out with it.”
Byrnes played at the Houston rodeo on the main stage at Carruth Plaza last Saturday. In September, Byrnes released the album, “Keep Up With A Cowgirl.” In 2018, he sent his first single, “Beer Bucket List,” to Texas radio. The song was produced by Trent Willmon, and it went to No. 1. Byrnes earned a “New Male Vocalists of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Awards and the Texas Regional Radio Awards. He has seven consecutive No. 1 songs on the Texas Regional Radio Report. The Taste of Country said Byrnes was “one of the Lone Star States’ most intriguing artists at the moment.”
“She Don’t” will not go to radio, Byrnes said.
“In this day and age, if it’s not radio, single songs kind of get lost in that space, and I feel like it takes so long to push a song out to radio and get it to run its course that you can’t really, as an artist, wait that long,” Byrnes said. “So, I came up with the theory that if you’re going to put out a record, instead of putting it out one at the end, hoping and praying that people listen to it, why don’t you just put out a song every single month leading up to that record, kind of base your radio releases around it.”
Byrnes calls it the “modern-day B-sides.”
“But, that is just a way in the digital age to make sure that every single song on your record truly is listened to and gets heard,” he said. “And most of all, it challenges me to make sure that every song I put out on this record is worthy of being a single. It’s what we tried on the last record and it worked pretty well. So, we’re going that route here on the second record.”
Byrnes said he has been to O’Neals to play before and looks forward to playing there again.
“I’ve been there several times,” he said. “I knew about Baytown a long time ago. The local football star, Clint Stoerner, is a good buddy of mine. So, I’ve spent my fair share of time in Baytown. I always love coming back.”
Although Byrnes played with his full band at the HLSR Saturday night, he plans to have an unplugged set at O’Neals.
“With the Rodeo, obviously, it’s going to be energy in the full band and the whole shebang,” Byrnes said. “With the Baytown thing, it’s kind of cool because you would come in there acoustically, so I can go with a different perspective. It’s still fun, it’s still energy, but I can tell the stories behind the song and let loose a little bit. There’s no setlist. It’s just the norm that we come and enjoy and fill the form with.”
For tickets or the latest information on Byrne’s concert, visit https://onealsonthewater.com/live-music. You can also log onto www.davidadambyrnes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.