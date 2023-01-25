Road Closure Jan 25, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bayway Drive and Weaver Street are completely closed in both directions. Roads expected to be closed Thursday, Jan. 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-Jan 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Deborah M. Crowley Townsend 14 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey Do you think the Lee College Navigators will advance to the national tournament in March? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Severe storm barrels through Baytown Moving up: Navs No. 9 in nation Road Closure BH’s Carter nominated for All-American Team Council holding public hearings for John Martin ROW annexation Baytown Hawks trio inducted into fast pitch Hall of Fame Talk soothes MB’s senior apartment dwellers Police Beat - Jan. 26 Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorm causes damage in BaytownPolice arrest person of interest in teen killingPower outage information from CenterpointOne killed, one injured in I-10, 330 motorcycle wreckNo. 10 in the Nation: Lee College NavigatorsBaytown’s birthday celebration blastCity of Baytown 75th birthday celebration to be held Wednesday, due to stormsFiling period for May elections begin Some incumbents already filedGladys Mae SkaggsOne dead, one wounded in Missouri Street shooting Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedNew United Methodist church being organized (1)Riceland to maintain Texas small town feel, developer says (1) Letters to the Editor Thank you Houston Food Bank - Letter to the Editor Updated Jan 20, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Eggs or “egg-free”? Jan 13, 2023 0 Seditions in America - Letter to the Editor Jan 9, 2023 0 A tribute to Don - Letter to the Editor Jan 9, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor - On Showalter, ‘Seditions in American History’ Jan 6, 2023 0 Letter to the editor: By the people, for the people? Dec 26, 2022 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads LEGAL NOTICE Be advised that the 46 min ago Pomeranian puppies AKC $1,200 ea 1 $1,200 46 min ago NOTICE TO BIDDERS CITY OF BAYTOWN 46 min ago
