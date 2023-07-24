Some familiar faces are returning to the sidelines on Friday nights for the Crosby Cougars.
Head Coach Joe Willis, who was hired in May, has added four former Crosby players to his coaching staff, including MJ Mathis, Craig Williams, Jalen Harrison and Damien Gradney.
Mathis, who played in the secondary for the Cougars, is the new safeties coach. He was a cornerback and safety for Blinn Junior College and finished his collegiate career at Emporia State University.
“I am extremely excited to be a part of a new standard at Crosby and continuing the winning tradition that has been built here for years,” Mathis said.
Williams was one of the leading rushers in Crosby’s school history and will share his knowledge and expertise as the new running backs coach. He ran for 3,800 yards and 53 touchdowns during his high school career and was the District 21-5A most valuable player. The Cougar standout played in the backfield at Baylor University where he received All-Academic Big 12 and Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognitions.
Harrison was named the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator for the Cougars and also serve as linebackers coach.
After graduating from Crosby, Harrison earned a scholarship to play linebacker for Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
Gradney has served as a coach at Crosby Junior School for the past seven years and is now taking over as the cornerbacks coach at CHS.
During his playing career, Gradney was a cornerback and safety for the red and white. He was a dominant force on the basketball court as well and earned his degree from Lamar University.
In addition, Willis has hired two veteran coaches to coordinator positions. Joshua Bruce will serve as the co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach and Clint Dubose assumes the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach role.
Bruce comes to Crosby from The Woodlands College Park and has coached every offensive position. He also has coached in New Caney, Tarkington and Splendora.
Prior to joining the Crosby staff, Dubose was the head football coach at Del Sol High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has previous experience coaching in Texas at Conroe Oak Ridge and The Colony in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
