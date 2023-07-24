Crosby HS mascot logo

Some familiar faces are returning to the sidelines on Friday nights for the Crosby Cougars.

Head Coach Joe Willis, who was hired in May, has added four former Crosby players to his coaching staff, including MJ Mathis, Craig Williams, Jalen Harrison and Damien Gradney. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.