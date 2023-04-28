The Yam Yam revenge train caught up with Kane on Wednesday night’s Survivor, episode 9, and Lauren Harpe laid low for another week.
Harpe, the 31-year-old mother of two who teaches in Mont Belvieu, went another show without being targeted for elimination.
She did, however, play her extra vote advantage via a handoff to Jaime and it was used in a split-the-vote maneuver in case the main target, Kane, had an immunity idol.
In fact, Kane did have an immunity idol in his sock, but it wasn’t really his and the law student from Moose Jaw, Canada didn’t play it as he got five of the 10 votes cast by the nine remaining players and had to say bye-bye.
Make that eight players remaining after Jeff snuffed his torch’s flame.
And Kane joined a list of four ex-players who had tried unsuccessfully in this season’s shows to vote Yam Yam off the island.
Kane joined Josh, Matt and Brandon among the departed who dared to write down Yam Yam’s name at Tribal Council.
The 36-year-old salon owner from Puerto Rico, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, is running things from behind the scenes, as his fellow competitors remaining in the hunt for the $1 million first prize are becoming aware.
Awareness – and paranoia – kicked into high gear after the pretend shipwrecked castaways handled some real hunger with the injection of a bag of rice at mid-show.
The sudden – and so far unfounded – fear of a “Knowledge Is Power” advantage in the game caused Lauren to give her extra vote to Jaime to play against Heidi and Heidi gave her newfound immunity idol to Kane just for safekeeping.
The Knowledge Is Power advantage, which debuted on Survivor Season 41, allows a player to steal away an idol or other advantage by correctly identifying which player holds it.
After the rice meal and before Wednesday’s Tribal Council, all the remaining game players felt sure they knew who had all the advantages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.