Former football coach set to juggle new part-time gridiron, council duties
Don Price is mixing the old and the new.
Of course, Price is one of Mont Belvieu’s newest city councilmen, having won a June runoff election.
But even at 71 years of age, Price remains a football coach at heart.
Next month, the former Barbers Hill head coach and athletic director will polish up his whistle and return to the gridiron, as an assistant coach for the Anahuac Panthers.
Price retired from a 43-year coaching career in 2017 after six years as head coach at C.E. King.
“I miss the coaching,” he said. After C.E. King, “I’d interviewed a couple of places that were doing retire-rehire but nothing worked out as far as head coach.
“In late spring, coach Neece (Anahuac head coach Greg Neece) gave me a call, asked if I’d consider helping part-time with tight ends and defensive ends, and helping with track in the spring.
“That was before I was approached about running for city council, but it’s all worked out.”
Price says the only conflicts he expects to encounter are some hurried trips across the Trinity River in the fall.
“Coach Neece knows a couple of Mondays a month I have to be over there at 6 o’clock (for Mont Belvieu city council meetings). Practice should get out at 5:30 at the latest,” Price said.
“You can only work 23 hours a week, so I’ll show up (in Anahuac) for athletic class and coach after school. The opportunity to be around kids and coaching staff, that’s the part you miss.”
Price doesn’t go on the payroll until practice starts in early August, but he’s no stranger to Neese.
“I’ve known Don for quite a while,” the fifth-year Anahuac head coach said. “I think anyone who coaches in this area knows Don. He’s a class act, a good coach, a good man.”
Price is currently executive director of the Southeast Texas Coaches Association. A member of the Greater Houston Area Football Coaches Association Hall of Honor, the Southeast Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor and the Barbers Hill Sports Hall of Honor, Price spent five years on the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors.
The last time he was an assistant coach was in 1997, when he was promoted from assistant coach for the Barbers Hill Eagles to head coach and AD, succeeding Craig McGallion. In 12 years as head man at Barbers Hill, his record was 99-35. Five times his BH teams went 10-0 in the regular season.
A native of Nederland, south of Beaumont, Price graduated from Lamar University and began his career as a junior high coach and assistant high school track coach in Texas City. He was a graduate assistant for the track team at Lamar, then went to the University of West Georgia, where he was head track and cross country coach as well as intramural coordinator.
(Price trivia: Newt Gingrich was a history professor at West Georgia at the same time. He later became Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and authored the “Contract with America.”)
Price returned to Texas in 1980. The best man in his wedding, Dick Cooper, was an assistant for Kenneth Skidmore at Troup and Price joined the football staff there.
A year later, he followed Skidmore to Hawkins and, later, to Barbers Hill as head track coach and defensive coordinator. In between Hawkins and Barbers Hill, Price was head football coach in Grapeland and Maypearl.
Price and his wife Cindy, a former Barbers Hill teacher and now the County Court-At-Law Judge for Chambers County, moved to Mont Belvieu in 1993, raised their three children there, and never left. Not even when Don was head coach at Hamshire-Fannett and C.E. King.
“Those were like 30-minute drives, so I commuted,” he said.
The commute to Anahuac figures to be fun. Among the athletes Price will work with is Quandre Coates, a 6-5, 230-pound junior who plays tight end and defensive end. He was Anahuac’s leading receiver a year ago and second-team all-state in Class 3A.
“Quandre Coates is a good kid who’s really a good athlete,” Price said. “It doesn’t matter to me really, coaching is coaching. You coach whoever walks through the door.
“You’re not supposed to recruit, you’re not drafting. Just take the kids you’ve got and work with them to make them the best you can. That’s the enjoyment, taking kids from A to B.”
