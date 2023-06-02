Really, cops deserve a little more respect. When I hear people, especially teens complain about being harassed by police officers for no apparent reason, as they drive around town, minding their own business, they sound so justified.
Then you discover they were cruising town at 3 a.m. and yes, perhaps they were going a little faster than the speed limit, and okay, maybe they’d had a little to drink.
But you find out the level of their irritation toward the cop on the beat, you is worse and they receive back-up from their friends. Police officers haven’t ever enjoyed the best reputation nor public respect.
They have often been referred to as “the fuzz” or “pigs,” symbols of a repressive state and corrupt politicians. They are often considered doughnut chomping buffoons.
I suggest we take a more benevolent view of police officers. In my limited contact with them they’ve always behaved with congenial professionalism. True, I’m a white woman, I do not speed, and am a person that the police do not profile. Blacks and Hispanics have much more reason to fear harassment than I do.
We ask police officers to approach an unknown, dangerous bad guy who is breaking into a house. Would you want to do that, even in broad daylight?
Few of us give cops the respect they deserve. We underpay them to do
our society’s most unsavory work. We ask them to take significant risks to keep the worst of us in line. We expect them to keep us safe, but when they stop us for speeding, we resent it. Let’s face it! We are a nation of lawbreakers.
