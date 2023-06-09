Not so fast was the message delivered by consultant Rebecca Rothenberg of Atria Planning Thursday night.
Speaking during a work session prior to the twice-monthly meeting of the Baytown City Council, Rothenberg delivered the housing needs assessment requested in February, saying there definitely is a place for new multi-family housing in the city.
Among concerns that Baytown is building too many rental units and a 120-day moratorium for multi-family housing rezoning requests applied by council, Rothenberg made the point that Baytown has a diverse population and needs a diverse inventory of housing choices.
“Baytown is a suburban job center,” she said. “It’s always had a significant renter population.”
The housing needs assessment was the main focus of an hour-long work session, with a speedy discussion of the fire department EMS ambulance fees and billing taking about 10 minutes.
The scheduled council meeting was a rushed affair.
Thunderstorms knocked out power to Council Chambers three times between 6:25 p.m. and 6:46 p.m., when the scheduled 6:30 p.m. meeting began. Fearing another outage, Mayor Brandon Capetillo and his fellow elected officials wasted no time in zipping through a light agenda before exiting City Hall about 7:30 p.m.
Rothenberg began by pointing out that Baytown is a suburban job center with about 33,000 jobs. The renter population, which includes both highly paid plant workers and lower wage retail and food service workers, makes up 44% of Baytown residents while homeowners make up 56%.
She said functional obsolescence is a growing concern for rental housing, with most units over 40 years old and fewer than 20% of rental units considered Class A properties.
“You have a lot of housing stock — multi-family housing in particular — that’s dated and the cost to bring it up to be competitive would be cost-prohibitive,” she said. “So, you have a lot of housing stock that fits that category. We call it Class B, Class C, even some Class D that do not compete with new product.
“They’re two very separate markets. The demand for new product is high and the demand for old product is low and that’s not going to change.”
While construction in Harris County has added 23% more units in the past 10 years and 20% in Texas, Baytown has experienced a rate of just 14% for new construction.
Baytown’s low-income residents struggle to afford housing, so there is a need for more rental units priced below $700 for a one-bedroom unit and home repair for homeowners earning less than $40,000 per year.
“The apartment vacancy rate is about 10% which is a bit higher than it was six months ago,” Rothenberg said.
“I’d say 5% to 8% is a healthy range, but that increase is due to a huge supply of apartments coming on line. Once COVID stopped being such a hindrance to development, all the pipeline started going under construction, so we just have a huge amount of product coming on line.
“Market analysts think it’ll go back down by the third quarter of this year. Baytown is not showing an oversupply.”
Rothenberg recommended “substantial rehabilitation of obsolete rental properties” using existing subsidy programs.
She said one way to pressure older properties out of the market was stricter code enforcement to deter “slumlord” negligence.
Council member Laura Alvarado mentioned “pushback from residents” in her District 1 that “don’t want any more apartments” and asked Rothenberg would recommend.
She said that assuming a growth rate of 2.5%, Baytown will need between 450 and 850 new rental units and between 1,500 and 3,000 home ownership units.
“And I think that’s conservative,” she said. “But that would be representative to the rest of the county.”
Council member Sarah Graham, representing District 2, wasn’t interested in the rest of Harris County,
“I want to make sure we’re doing what’s right for our residents, because we have a lot of people that push back when multi-family units come up for rezoning” she said.
“I don’t think, as a whole, the city of Baytown wants to look like the rest of our county.
“I’m hoping that as we move forward, we look at what to do with our dilapidated properties first before we start adding more multi-families, because everything new becomes old.”
Rothenberg said the city needed to use its Community Development Block Grant funds and donor-funded vouchers to provide for residents who are unable to pay for upgraded housing.
City Manager Jason Reynolds agreed.
“There’s a misperception that Baytown has too much multi-family,” Capetillo, the mayor, said at the workshop’s close.
“Multi-family is a component of housing for the community. A lot of times people make comments of ‘We don’t need anymore apartments.’ If that was the case, then why is it that every time one is built they’re pretty much at capacity immediately?
“Some of it is because we have a strong base and there are individuals that work in industry here, and for whatever reason, they choose not to be a single-family house owner here.
They’re making great money, so they pursue the Class A $1,600 to $2,000-a-month single bedroom.
“I just want to look at a balance, make data driven decisions, not just things we see on social media. We want to improve our housing stock, that’s what we want as a community. But we also have to be sure there’s affordable housing for all the families in Baytown.
“I think the main takeaway, the data proves that when it does come to multi-family over the last decade, that we are not overrun with that.”
