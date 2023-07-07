It’s hard to believe, but June 25, 2023 marked the 10th year since the demise of my across-the-street neighbor, Ted Richard. I was seven years older than Ted, when we both lived on Richard Street in the once all-black community of McNair. 

Ted Anthony Richard was born December 14, 1950 to Carl Richard (deceased) and Myrtis Goudeau-Richard in Baytown. Even as a child, Ted had a friendly personality and never met a stranger. He was known for his infectious smile. He was an avid golfer, pool player and motorcycle enthusiast. Ted went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on June 25, 2013. He was 62 at the time of his demise and he had been married to his wife, Karen, for 33 years. They had one daughter, Jennifer, whom he affectionately referred to as his “Limited Edition.” Ted was eagerly awaiting the birth of his first grandson in August 2013, just prior to his demise.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.