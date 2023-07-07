It’s hard to believe, but June 25, 2023 marked the 10th year since the demise of my across-the-street neighbor, Ted Richard. I was seven years older than Ted, when we both lived on Richard Street in the once all-black community of McNair.
Ted Anthony Richard was born December 14, 1950 to Carl Richard (deceased) and Myrtis Goudeau-Richard in Baytown. Even as a child, Ted had a friendly personality and never met a stranger. He was known for his infectious smile. He was an avid golfer, pool player and motorcycle enthusiast. Ted went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on June 25, 2013. He was 62 at the time of his demise and he had been married to his wife, Karen, for 33 years. They had one daughter, Jennifer, whom he affectionately referred to as his “Limited Edition.” Ted was eagerly awaiting the birth of his first grandson in August 2013, just prior to his demise.
He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 58 and progressed all the way to become an Eagle Scout. It was quite an accomplishment being one of the first black Eagle Scouts in Harris County. He developed a love of music and played the trumpet in the Ross S. Sterling High School marching band. Upon graduating from high school in 1968, he attended Michigan State University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in music.
After leaving Michigan, he returned to Houston and began a career in sales with Readers Digest. His career in sales led to relocations to Virginia and Dallas with 3M. Over the 25 years he lived in Dallas, he developed close friendships with members of his billiards competition team known as the “Tableshakers.” Ted loved to get together with family and friends and was famous for his grilling skills.
Ted’s memory was cherished by his beloved wife, Karen Jones Richard (until her demise) and his daughter, Jennifer Richard Mays (Steve); mother Myrtis Goudeau Richard; sisters Michele Ebow (Michael), Donna Jackson (Nathan), Elaine Bushnell (Ricky); brothers Hal Richard (until his demise) (Denise) and Tony Richard (Lori); mother-in-law Theresa Jones; sister-in-law Susan Angle (Joseph); brother-in-law Stephen Jones (Antoinette). He is greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews: Jason, Megan (Danny), Marcus (Naite), Carly, Jillian, Jenna, Amber, Adam, Blaise, Alexis, Micah, Myles, Amanda, Erika, Kelly, Austin, Travis, Darrell, Derek and Brooklyn; and a host of other relatives. He was fondly remembered by his friends in Michigan, Virginia and Dallas.
A mass of christian burial was held on July 1, 2013 at Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair. Father Francis D. Asomkase, S.S.J and Father Rodney J. Armstrong, S.S.J. were the celebrants. Final arrangements were entrusted to the professionals of Frazier Funeral Home located at 7623 Harrison Street in McNair. Internment was at Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown
