Robert L. Broussard was born on Aug. 7, 1936, to Ed and Stella Broussard, longtime residents of the once all-Black community of McNair. Broussard was baptized at an early age at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown. He attended the historic all-Black Baytown George Washington Carver High School.
Robert was led again to the plan of salvation by his younger brother Fred Broussard. During his stay in the Rehabilitation Center of Baytown; he began to attend the worship services on a daily basis. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by staff and patients at this facility. His closer and more personal relationship with God was evident in his activities at this center.
Broussard went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 26, 2009. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ed and Stella Broussard; sisters Helen Lampkin, and Charlcia M. Broussard; and brother Hured Broussard.
Broussard left a legacy of life: daughter Kimberly Holmes and son Abraham Marks, both of Baytown; three grandchildren; two sisters, Ida Henderson (St. Petersburg, Florida) and Dorothy Castle (La Porte); five brothers, Ed Broussard (Georgiana), Floyd Broussard (Melinda), Albert Broussard (Cynthia), James Broussard, all of Baytown and Fred Broussard (Mary Ann) of Houston; one sister-in-law Evelyn Broussard (Houston); one aunt, Ida Herbert (Beaumont); one uncle, Raymond Coleman (Baytown); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A homegoing celebration for Broussard was held at Unity Baptist Church in McNair on Aug. 1, 2009 – Rev. Henry Thomas officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home located at 7623 Harrison Street in McNair/Baytown. Interment was at Houston Memorial Garden, Inc. located at 2426 Cullen, Pearland.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
