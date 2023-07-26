Robert L. Broussard was born on Aug. 7, 1936, to Ed and Stella Broussard, longtime residents of the once all-Black community of McNair. Broussard was baptized at an early age at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown. He attended the historic all-Black Baytown George Washington Carver High School.  

Robert was led again to the plan of salvation by his younger brother Fred Broussard. During his stay in the Rehabilitation Center of Baytown; he began to attend the worship services on a daily basis. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by staff and patients at this facility. His closer and more personal relationship with God was evident in his activities at this center. 

