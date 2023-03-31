March 30, 2023, marks the fourth year since the demise of John Glen Millhouse, who passed away peacefully at his home in Crosby, Texas. John went to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 78.
John was the third child of seven children, born Nov. 6, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to James and Alease Millhouse. He is the late husband of Judy Ann Sonnier Millhouse, who was my classmate, a longtime friend, member of my church, Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair/Baytown, Texas and we were both raised on Richard Street in the once all-black community of McNair, Texas.
John graduated from Withrow High school in Cincinnati, Ohio and attended Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Ky.
Prior to moving to Baytown, Texas, John promoted and managed several bands. He established his own sound system business called Master Blaster. After retirement from the music business, he worked for both the La Porte and Crosby Independent School Districts until his health failed him.
Big John, King Pleasure, and Big Daddy are all names by which John was lovingly called by family and friends.
John enjoyed his family, especially his wife Judy Ann Sonnier-Millhouse, children and grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much. He also loved to go fishing with friends, cooking in the kitchen, barbecuing on the grill, and eating good food.
John believed in treating people with respect, love, compassion, and kindness. He has truly been missed by all who knew and loved him.
He left to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife Judy Ann; his children Eleska Aubespin and Glen Millhouse; his granddaughters Benaya Hill, Layla Jennings and Amara Jennings; one sister Umm-
Salaamah Kakeem; brother-in-law Dolton Singleton and Ray Sonnier, Jr. (who is now deceased); sister-in-law Joslyn Manuel (Allen) and Doris Singleton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John Glenn Millhouse Memorial Service was held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair/Baytown, Texas – Rev. Fr. Nixon A. Mullah, S.S.J., Officiating and Mr. Steve Arceneaux, Jr.- Deacon. The Repast was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Fr. John F. Kiernan S.S.J. Activity Center and Banquet Hall located at 7124 Whiting Rock in McNair/Baytown, Texas. Final Arrangements were entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home located at 7623 Harrison Street in McNair/Baytown, Texas. Interment was at St. Martin Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Barrett Station/Crosby, Texas.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
