John Glen Millhouse

March 30, 2023, marks the fourth year since the demise of John Glen Millhouse, who passed away peacefully at his home in Crosby, Texas. John went to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 78.

John was the third child of seven children, born Nov. 6, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to James and Alease Millhouse. He is the late husband of Judy Ann Sonnier Millhouse, who was my classmate, a longtime friend, member of my church, Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair/Baytown, Texas and we were both raised on Richard Street in the once all-black community of McNair, Texas.

