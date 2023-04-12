April 12, 2023, marks the 14th anniversary of the demise of a female from McNair who was “a student of life” with a love and compassion for others who tried to help avoid the costly mistakes caused by substance abuse. Helen was indeed that type of individual. 

As a faithful member and officer of the Baytown Chapter of Narcotics Anonymous, Helen spent countless hours assisting and counseling individuals through their addictions with a special zeal for assisting ANYONE without waiting to be asked.

