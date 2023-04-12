April 12, 2023, marks the 14th anniversary of the demise of a female from McNair who was “a student of life” with a love and compassion for others who tried to help avoid the costly mistakes caused by substance abuse. Helen was indeed that type of individual.
As a faithful member and officer of the Baytown Chapter of Narcotics Anonymous, Helen spent countless hours assisting and counseling individuals through their addictions with a special zeal for assisting ANYONE without waiting to be asked.
Helen Marie White was born on June 13, 1955, the “baby girl” desired and prayed for by her parents, the late Rubin White, Sr. and late Castavia White along with other family members and close friends. The Whites had four boys and desperately wanted to add a “baby girl” to their family. That baby girl became Helen Marie White. She was the youngest and only girl of Rubin and Castavia White children, Joseph, James, Rubin, Jr. and John.
Helen accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in McNair, under the leadership of Pastor Henry Thomas. She attended the original all-Black Harlem Elementary School that was formerly located on Broad Street in the once all-Black community of McNair. She then attended Highlans Junior High School. She graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown in 1973. Helen also attended Lee College.
Helen was once employed by the Rohm & Haas Chemical Company in Deer Park as a pipefitter helper. She also worked for Shoney’s Restaurant in Baytown for several years until her health began to fail.
Helen was an avid bowler and received many trophies and awards as an active and supportive member of the Baytown Bowling League.
Helen departed this place we call Earth on April 12, 2009 at the age of 53. Cherishing her memory and life journeys, at the time of her death, Helen was survived by her son Gabriel Ecby; mother Castavia White; and brothers Deacon Joseph A. White (Delores), Pastor James White (Jo Ann), Deacon Rubin White, Jr. (Jackie) and Pastor John Milton White (Marilyn); and grandson, Harold J. Green. She was also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life of Helen Marie White was held on Saturday, April 18, 2009 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church in McNair, Pastor Henry Thomas officiating. Final arrangements were entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home in McNair. Interment was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Crosby.
