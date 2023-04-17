Charles Brown

Charles Brown was born in San Antonio to Wilfred Brown (deceased) and Aliene Ruckett (deceased) on April 18, 1938. Charles was an individual who touched many lives while on this earth. To Charles, God, family and his job were extremely important to him and he was someone who was truly missed after his demise in May 2009. 

Charles grew up in Baytown with his sister, Argynell Brown-Williams, 1958 Carver High School graduate (deceased). He attended the historic all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High School, graduating in 1957. At Carver, he played and excelled in the sport of basketball. He was an active member of the Carver Alumni Association. 

