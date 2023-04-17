Charles Brown was born in San Antonio to Wilfred Brown (deceased) and Aliene Ruckett (deceased) on April 18, 1938. Charles was an individual who touched many lives while on this earth. To Charles, God, family and his job were extremely important to him and he was someone who was truly missed after his demise in May 2009.
Charles grew up in Baytown with his sister, Argynell Brown-Williams, 1958 Carver High School graduate (deceased). He attended the historic all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High School, graduating in 1957. At Carver, he played and excelled in the sport of basketball. He was an active member of the Carver Alumni Association.
While residing in Baytown, he was a member of Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church, located at the corner of Carver Street and Oak Street (currently Martin Luther King Street).
Thereafter, Charles moved to Los Angeles. As a young adult in that city, he resided with his uncle’s family on 4th Avenue; that happened to be across the street from an aunt and in close proximity to other family members in the metropolitan area. Several years later, Charles moved to Oakland where he was gainfully employed by United Grocers. He was a warehousemen for that company along with being a proud member of the Teamster Union. At that particular job, he rose to the level of Shop Steward. In that capacity he provided strong leadership and sage advice to fellow members over the years. At that same time, Charles gained the respect and admiration of the employer. After 32 years of dedicated service to United Grocers and the Teamster Union, he retired.
With God and family being paramount in his life, he was a long standing member of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Scholarship Awards Committee.
Charles was survived by his son, Errol Tracy Brown; a step mother; two sisters, Janice Brown and Danna Brown-McCree; a step grandchild, Bianca Parker; and a brother, Jeffrey Brown who predeceased him. In addition, Charles was survived by family members in Baytown, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach and Oakland.
Charles was the half brother of two of the historic all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High School standout athletes, Alvin “Doby” Richardson (2011 PVILCA Hall of Fame Track & Field Inductee and Carver High School 1958 graduate) and Wilfred Brown (elite Carver High School basketball athlete, an exceptional receiver is senior year at Carver, who could catch a football anywhere you threw it to him, was an outstanding golfer and Carver High School 1959 graduate. Wilfred Brown is another Carver High School basketball athlete that truly deserves to be inducted into the prestigious PVILCA Hall of Fame as an elite basketball athlete. If anyone has a copy of his obituary or knows how to get in contact with a member of Wilfred Brown’s family, please have them contact me at 832-722-6383 (cell) or by email at jwarrensingleton @yahoo.com.
Funeral Services for Charles Brown were held at the Inglewood Cemetery Mortuary on May 8, 2009. A memorial was held in Oakland on May 30, 2009 at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church located at 659 16th Street, Oakland.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
