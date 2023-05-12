Bessie Louise Matthew-Pollack was born in Baytown on July 1, 1943, to proud parents Walter and Lorine Matthews. 

Bessie attended public school in Baytown. She first attended Carver Elementary School, formerly located on Oak Street (currently Martin Luther King Street) in the once all-black community of Oakwood Addition in Baytown. She then attended Carver Junior High School and historic all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High School, formerly located at the corner of Carver Street and Lee Drive. Bessie graduated from Carver High School in 1962.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.