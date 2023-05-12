Bessie Louise Matthew-Pollack was born in Baytown on July 1, 1943, to proud parents Walter and Lorine Matthews.
Bessie attended public school in Baytown. She first attended Carver Elementary School, formerly located on Oak Street (currently Martin Luther King Street) in the once all-black community of Oakwood Addition in Baytown. She then attended Carver Junior High School and historic all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High School, formerly located at the corner of Carver Street and Lee Drive. Bessie graduated from Carver High School in 1962.
Shortly after graduating from high school, she migrated to Los Angeles where she met and later married Joseph Pollack, Sr. To that union, two sons were born, Joseph Jamal Pollack and Darrio Simone Pollack. Her son, Joseph, was a police officer who unexpectedly died from a massive heart attack.
She was gainfully employed by Pacific Bell/AT&T for 30 years. She was a model employee and made many lasting friendships there – friends who were like family that endured until today.
Bessie was baptized and started her walk to the Lord Jesus Christ at Los Angeles Christian Center where she received a deep foundation in the word from Pastor Floyd C. Miller. She later became a member of Crenshaw Christian Center where she grew even stronger in the word of the Lord.
She was a deeply caring and devoted mother to her sons. Everything she did was centered on blessing her children. She was a woman of integrity and she played a huge part in supporting and helping her extended family. She truly loved the Lord with all her heart and was always faithful in tithes and offering. She was truly a cheerful giver.
After dealing with a stroke (from which she recovered) and later, cancer for some time, she later died from a courageous battle with bone cancer. She never complained.
Bessie transitioned to her heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Almighty God saw that the road was getting rough for her, and the hills were getting steeper and harder to climb, so he gently closed the loving eyes of this faithful servant and whispered into her ears, “Peace Be Thine,” the weary hours, the days of pain and sleepless nights are passed, and your patient worn-out body has found sweet rest at last. Almighty God saw that Bessie was getting weary, so He did what He knew best. He came and stood beside her and whispered in her ear, “Come and Rest.” You bade no one a last farewell, not even a goodbye, and she was gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. Sleep on dear one and take your rest, we loved you, but God loves you best.
One year ago on Sunday, May 15, 2022, my longtime friend Bessie went to be with her beloved late mother, father, son and sister Anna Lee. She is truly missed by those who loved her.
On a personal note, Bessie Louise Matthews and I were good friends in high school. She was actually my first real girlfriend my junior year in high school. When she was a senior and I was a junior, Bessie had an interest in dating me, however, some members of her senior class had a problem with that. I was later told their senior class made this crazy agreement that no senior girl could date an underclassman including juniors. Bessie was having nothing to do with that nonsense because she had her eyes on this handsome junior. (Yes, I was somewhat handsome back then.) Bessie told them she didn’t care what they thought, she liked me and the way I ran track on my toes. While we were dating in high school, every time she told me she loved me, I would say to her, “You don’t love me. You just like the way I run on my toes.” We had many, many laughs about that.
I remember walking down the Carver High School hall one day with my head all up in the air, “BIG HEAD” with this “BIG SMILE” on my face, because I was the only junior boy dating a senior girl at that particular period of time. That day, Professor E. F. Green pulled me out of the crowd and took me to his office for a brief talk. I absolutely had no idea why I was being asked to go to his office. My immediate thought was “What the hell? What did I do?” He questioned me about why I was smiling so much and holding my head up in the air like I was someone special. My immediate thought was “I am someone special.” However, not really knowing where Professor Green was going with that, I simply told him I didn’t know and he quickly said, “I heard you are dating a senior girl, that Bessie Mathews, and you think you have discovered America, but let me tell you something young man, America was discovered a long time ago.” Then he told me to get that darn smile off my face because he knew what I was thinking about. Then he told me to get to my next class before the bell rang. That was Professor Green, always trying to keep those young boys and girls from getting into a serious relationship while in high school.
After Bessie moved to California, we each got married to someone else. During that time, we basically had no contact with each other.
When her sister, Anna, told me Bessie had gotten a divorce from her husband and was again available, I was divorced too. Anna gave me her number and we started conversing via telephone as former old friends. We never got into a serious relationship again, we simply were platonic friends. Over the years, we remained good friends until her demise in 2022.
Over the years that we were friends, she never mentioned anything about her health problems other than having a minor stroke and that she was okay. I was told she couldn’t attend Anna’s funeral because she had just had back surgery and couldn’t make the long trip to Baytown. She never told me about that until I questioned her about it. I was later told that, as an adult, she was someone who never complained about anything. She simply trusted in God and left things up to him to handle. What I do know, after Bessie had the stroke, she grew closer to God. In all our conversations, she was always talking about Jesus and if I hadn’t already done so, I need to have Jesus in the center of my life, too. When I asked her if she would ever get married again, she immediately said she was married to Jesus, and I left that alone. Bessie was always attending church, participating in prayer meetings and was always sending me religious and prayer materials. After her stroke, she truly became a dedicated servant of God and she truly loved Jesus Christ. There is no doubt in my mind, and in the minds of many others that really knew Bessie, she is walking in that heavenly garden with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.