This Friday, April 28 , would have been Ashley’s 38th birthday if not for her demise on February 2, 2004 due to a tragic automobile accident which happened in Beaumont. Ashley was driving in some stormy weather from Baytown while returning to college at Lamar University in Beaumont when her automobile hydroplaned resulting in a deadly accident. Rather than doing this remembrance on her death anniversary which was on February 2, (19 years ago), I elected to remember her on her birthday.

Ashley Janelle Richard was born Sunday, April 28, 1985 in Baytown to Angela Morris Richard and Ira Richard III. She has two sisters, Alaina Richard and Alesha Richard Dinvaut. Her mother  divorced her first husband, Ira Richard III, and then later married Marcus LaCour, who raised Ashley and her two sisters as his own children. Her maternal grandparents are the late Alvin Morris of Magnolia Spring (later raised in Cedar Bayou) and Delores Soileau Morris of Elton, Louisiana. Her paternal grandparents are Ira Richard of Opelousas, Louisiana and Isabella Frank Richard of Elton, Louisiana.  

