This Friday, April 28 , would have been Ashley’s 38th birthday if not for her demise on February 2, 2004 due to a tragic automobile accident which happened in Beaumont. Ashley was driving in some stormy weather from Baytown while returning to college at Lamar University in Beaumont when her automobile hydroplaned resulting in a deadly accident. Rather than doing this remembrance on her death anniversary which was on February 2, (19 years ago), I elected to remember her on her birthday.
Ashley Janelle Richard was born Sunday, April 28, 1985 in Baytown to Angela Morris Richard and Ira Richard III. She has two sisters, Alaina Richard and Alesha Richard Dinvaut. Her mother divorced her first husband, Ira Richard III, and then later married Marcus LaCour, who raised Ashley and her two sisters as his own children. Her maternal grandparents are the late Alvin Morris of Magnolia Spring (later raised in Cedar Bayou) and Delores Soileau Morris of Elton, Louisiana. Her paternal grandparents are Ira Richard of Opelousas, Louisiana and Isabella Frank Richard of Elton, Louisiana.
Ashley was someone who possessed both outer and inner beauty. She was a free spirited and energetic young woman, who displayed her maturity and insight far beyond her years. She opened her eyes wide and was someone who was extremely eager to embrace and deal with whatever this world put there for her to embrace.
With a tenacious passion for knowledge and wanting to obtain a college degree, Ashley had a great appreciation for life and living. Even though I’ve always been someone who truly believed that, neither I nor anyone else should question God who always knows best, I do wonder at times why someone like Ashley is called to be with Almighty God in Heaven at such a young age. Perhaps God simple have things for individuals like her to do for him in Heaven.
Ashley was indeed someone who was willing to sacrifice much of her young life for the benefit of earning a college degree. Even though she didn’t obtain the college degree she was seeking from Lamar University, due to her demise, I’m sure she has obtained a Heavenly degree from Almighty God which is much more appreciated by her than any degrees she could ever earn while living on planet earth.
At an early age, Ashley became an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair/Baytown. At this church, she offered her time as a CCE instructor, Lector, Youth Choir Member, Youth Group Participant and Knights of Peter Claver Junior Daughter Member – Court #341 from March 26, 2001 through May 31, 2003.
This proved her faithfulness and loyalty, after being called upon without prior notice, to stand in as Mistress of Ceremony for the Josephine’s Texas Centennial Celebration.
Ashley graduated in 2002 with honors from Baytown Ross S. Sterling High School. She was someone who was extremely focus on making good grades, hanging around with positive thinking individuals (people who were planning to do something positive with their lives), staying out of trouble that is so easy for some teens to get into if not being selective of friends, graduating from high school with honors and obtaining a college degree. Ashley finished high school with a 4.28/5.0 GPA. She remained on the honor roll from first through 12th grades. While attending Ross S. Sterling High School, she was an active member of the National Honor Society, Student Council Member, a participant in the Sterling Choir and was a member of the Sterling High School track & field team. Her numerous awards and honors included the President Award for Educational Excellence; Recipient of the Black Women’s Awareness Club Academic Scholarship; Recipient of the Early High School Graduation Scholarship; Recipient of the Black Cowboy’s & Cowgirls Association Scholarship – 2002 and was the recipient of the Jean Fuller Terry Memorial #2 Scholarship. She was a participant of the Baytown Police Department D.A.R.E. Program as a D.A.R.E role model at Highland Elementary. She also was a member of Judge Tony Polumbo’s Teen Court for the 2001-2002 school years.
In 2003, Ashley received an Associate’s degree from Lee College in Baytown. Destined to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy, she enrolled in Lamar University in Beaumont. While at Lamar University, she was on the Dean’s list. There she attended classes, studied hard, held two jobs and led the life of a typical extremely focus teenager.
Being a big sister and assuming the role of mentor and protector, not only to her two younger sisters, but too many others, Ashley will always be remembered because of her infectious smile, love of life, positive attitude and her way of making everyone around her feel special. She was someone who will live on forever in our hearts. There is no doubt in my mind and in the minds of others, that Ashley Janelle Richard has accomplished and mastered her Heavenly degrees and is smiling down on us IN THE PRESENCE OF THE LORD.
Ashley Janelle Richard Mass of Resurrection was held at Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair/ Baytown, on Friday, February 6, 2004 – Reverend Rodney J. Armstrong, S.S.J., Officiant. Final Arrangements were entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home in McNair/Baytown. Internment was held on Saturday, February 3, 2004 at White Cemetery in Highlands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.