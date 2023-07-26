It’s hard to believe 15 years has passed since the demise of Amos Williams, who was a manager in the 60s and 70s for Sears of Baytown in the automotive service department. Williams was also the business owner of A. L. Williams Automotive Service in McNair/Baytown. He owned and operated this automotive business for over 30 years in the Baytown area. Until his death, Williams was also employed by Securitas Inc.
Williams was born April 22, 1947 in Navasota to Jesse James Williams, Sr. and Laurann Debose Williams.
The Williams family moved to McNair in 1953. Williams spent the majority of his life in the Baytown area, where he attended and graduated from the historic all-Black Baytown George Washington Carver High School and attended Abiding Faith Baptist Church.
He was united in matrimony to Linda Griffin in 1967. To this union was born one child, Michelle Williams-Blackmon. Michelle was a member of the original elite Baytown Track Club (one of the best youth track clubs in the nation) that was founded and coached by me and my assistant coach, Robert B. Sanders, Jr. from 1975-1980. Michele was a member of this elite track club Bantam Girls 440 Yard Relay Team that didn’t lose a relay team race the entire track season.
On Saturday, July 27, 2008, the Lord called Williams home and he departed this life on earth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse James Williams, Sr.; mother, Laurann Debose Williams; and brothers L. Thomas Goree, Jesse James Williams, Jr. and Robert L. Goree, Sr.
To cherish his memory, Williams leaves a daughter, Michelle Blackmon (Randall, Sr.) of Houston; brothers Frank J. Williams of Baytown, Lee Roy Williams (Karla) of Houston, Sidney Williams of Baytown, Robert Williams and Gary Williams of Navasota, Marvin Williams (Lee-Etta) of Roan Prairie and James Williams of College Station; sisters JoAnne Hildreth of Houston, Cindy Williams Whitfield (Walter), Barbara Williams, Wilma Williams and Doris Williams of Navasota, Joyce Williams of College Station; stepmother, Mary Williams of Navasota; two grandchildren, Randall, Jr. and Randi Blackmon; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A celebration of life for Williams was held Saturday, Aug. 2, 2008 at Abiding Faith Baptist Church located at 8203 John Martin Road in Baytown – Pastor James White officiating. Final arrangements were entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, located at 403 W. Sterling Avenue in Baytown. Interment was held at Piney Wood Cemetery in Anderson, Texas.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
