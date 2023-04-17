One person’s support can make a difference when fighting cancer. The Bay Area Relay for Life provided just that at its annual event at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex last Friday.
The rain clouds hovered briefly, but it didn’t dampen the spirit of the hundreds of people particpating in the event.
The Relay kicked off by celebrating local cancer survivors during the traditional Survivor’s Lap and cheers from the crowd were thunderous.
After the Survivors lap, caregivers were given the opportunity to join their loved ones for a lap around the track.
Individuals, school groups, civic groups and members of the corporate community pitched tents throughout the event course, giving out goodies, playing music and games to fuel the spirit of the evening.
The Bay Area event raised more than $263,000 to benefit cancer research through the American Cancer Society, and final totals are still being calculated.
“We are so appreciative of those who support this event,” said Kimberly Dillard, Bay Area team lead. “Every dollar raised goes toward finding cures for this terrible disease.”
As dusk fell the lanterns that people decorated to remember and honor their loved ones lined the track.
The most breathtaking part of the night was the Luminaria Ceremony which is when they have lanterns lined up in honor or memory of friends and family who fought cancer.
“It is important that we remember those who fought so valiantly,” Dillard said. “Their courage and strength is an inspiration.”
