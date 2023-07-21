Bay Area Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Kimberly Watson proudly displays a resolution from State Rep. Briscoe Cain and a Certificate of Congratulations from Judge Lucia Bates celebrating the center’s 75 years of service to the community.
Physical Therapy display at Bay Area Rehab Center’s 75 year celebration
Physical Therapy display at Bay Area Rehab Center’s 75 year celebration
OPPORTUNITY CENTER: Amber Arceneaux, Maria Rodriguez and Angela Rodriguez
Photo by Carol Skewes
PHYSICAL THERAPY: Ruby Elashmoney and Esme Lewis
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
SPEECH THERAPY: Elizabeth Rodriguez, Valerie Miranda, Diana Mendoza and Natassja Sulaiman. Jesse Soliz not pictured behind Rodriguez.
Photo by Carol Skewes
AQUATIC CENTER: Patricia Jaime and Maclovia Rodriguez
Photo by Carol Skewes
Pictured from left: Executive Director Kimberly Watson, Eric Harding, Lynne Foley, Bryn Poland, Jennifer Ward, Virginia Chase (seated), Doug Walker and Gary Englert.
See full story in the weekend edition.
Photo by Carol Skewes
GUESTS: Virginia Bona, Vanessa Bona and Ruby Borja
Photo by Carol Skewes
Chloe Sumrall and Jerry Cates
Photo by Carol Skewes
Board Member Doug Walker and Executive Director Kimberly Watson
Photo by Carol Skewes
EARLY CHILDHOOD INTERVENTION: Valerie Serrano, Nidia Gonzalez and Tracey Kinney
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center in Baytown is celebrating 75 years of making disabilities become possibilities and Wednesday, they celebrated by inviting the community over for a birthday party.
“I’ve enjoyed it. Everyone’s come out,” Executive Director Kimberly Watson said as the three-hour event wound down. “I’m so grateful and thankful to everyone that came out. I appreciate everyone’s time.”
The Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, once called the Society for Crippled Children with a clientele of mainly those with cerebral palsy, has expanded its reach.
Today, it serves everyone from infants to elderly, from the disabled to athletes with sports injuries.
Folks of all ages showed up Wednesday to say thank-you and visit with Watson, the center’s therapists and other staff members. Ice cream and birthday cake were served. There was a scavenger hunt and no end of games and prizes.
“As we begin another 75 years of service we will remain dedicated to our mission to provide outpatient therapeutic, vocational, social skill training and recreational services for persons with disabilities or injuries and support services for their families,” Watson said after she was promoted to the center’s top job in April.
The year 2023 has been a busy one for Bay Area Rehabilitation Center.
Mark Alexander retired early in the year after a 22-year run as executive director.
A couple of months later, Watson was picked by the center’s board to be the new executive director.
She had worked the past 13 years heading up the Opportunity Center, a division of Bay Area Rehabilitation Center that provides adults with disabilities site-based services, vocational training and job placement.
Wednesday, staffers manned tables highlighting each of the many services available at the center – early childhood intervention, pediatric speech therapy, aquatic therapy and exercise, physical therapy and occupational therapy.
The early childhood intervention program works with children from birth to 3 in their homes and provides physical and occupational therapy with a nutritionist and a behavioral interventionist. They work with the parents to help the children with motor skills and social skills to prepare the child for moving into school settings.
Pediatric speech therapists work with children and target speech sounds, articulation, stuttering and social language (verbal and non-verbal).
Aquatic therapy is primarily aimed at “seasoned citizens” with low- and high-intensity exercise classes in the heated indoor pool at Bay Area Rehabilitation Center.
A new program provides an aquatic exercise class especially designed for those with Parkinson’s disease. A Senior Citizen Preventive Care program provides eight sessions of aquatic therapy.
The physical therapy department helps people overcome muscular pain and get back into shape after hip, shoulder and knee injuries and total joint replacements. It also employs muscle flossing technique, cupping therapy, dry needling and has expanded to work with women who experience pelvic floor dysfunction.
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center also provides a comprehensive autism program and worker rehabilitation to get an injured employee back to work efficiently.
Facilities include a 25-meter heated indoor therapy pool with a lift chair and wheelchair ramp; separate adult, pediatric and worker rehabilitation gyms; and Patsy’s Destiny, a wheelchair accessible playground.
