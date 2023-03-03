The Lee College men’s basketball team has made history.
The Navigators captured their first-ever regular season conference championship in the program’s existence with an 89-83 victory over Victoria College at the Lee College Arena on Wednesday night.
Lee was 17-2 in conference play and 25-5 overall, earning the top seed in the Region 14 Tournament being hosted by Tyler Junior College. The Navs are currently ranked No. 11 in the nation.
“We are so proud of our Navigators for not only becoming Region 14 champs but for also making history,” said Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president. “I must also hand it to the fans and to the community for showing up and supporting the team. The sense of unity is exhilarating.”
The team’s focus now turns to winning the outright region title and securing an automatic bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament starting on March 15 in Hutchinson, Kansas. Last season, the Navs fell to Kilgore College in the regional final, but received an at-large bid to nationals.
“This season has been incredible,” Lee College Head Coach Nick Wade said. “I’m very proud of our guys and our coaching staff on such a great accomplishment. They’ve put in the work and overcame adversity at times and showed what it takes to be a champion. Our community, faculty, staff and students have shown us tremendous support and we want to continue to make them proud.”
The Navigators will face the winner of the Navarro vs. Tyler game at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wagstaff Gym on the Tyler Junior College campus.
“Although we don’t play until Thursday, we know what lies ahead and what we need to do,” Wade said. “We’ve got to be at the top of our game and there is no margin for error.”
Lee College defeated Tyler 80-73 in week two of the regular season on their home court. In addition, the Navs beat Navarro 86-66 in their fifth conference game of the season.
“Both teams have their strengths and we have to prepare for that,” the coach said. “If we happen to end up playing Tyler, we must pay attention to detail because they are extra tough to beat and their fans will really be rocking, especially in a playoff atmosphere at home.”
