The Lee College regents spent Thursday night trying to develop a philosophy concerning their proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year, focusing on helping taxpayers and taking care of college needs simultaneously.
At the June 29 budget workshop, the regents were considering a proposed $71.6 million budget for 2024 with no tax rate change, giving employees a 6% raise and paying outstanding bond debts off early for the second consecutive year. This was generally the same, except this time, the regents were armed with the knowledge that they were expected to receive an additional $9.6 million thanks to the passage of House Bill 8 in the last Texas Legislative session. The new law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, switches out the former outcomes-based approach and rewards colleges for degrees, certificates and “credentials of value.”
There was some discussion on what to do with the extra funds, with some regents suggesting rewarding the taxpayers by lowering the tax rate even more and others saying the college has needs, such as aging buildings and that the funds should go toward that, since taxpayers expect the college to provide solid learning facilities.
Regent Chair Daryl Fontenot said if the college has a number of unmet needs, then they do not have surplus funds.
“And we have a lot of unmet needs,” he said.
Regent Gilbert Santana said the college has some unmet needs, including aging buildings. Of the college’s 58 buildings, 12 are more than 50 years old, with another 10 between 40 and 50 years old. Another 21 are between 30 and 40 years old. The rest are less than 30 years old.
Fontenot said the college currently has a four-and-a-half-month operating surplus.
Fontenot said they would prefer to have a six-month operating surplus. As of June 15, the college has $25 million in total reserves.
Fontenot added they would like to keep the employees paid at a level where they find Lee College a desirable workplace.
“So, with the 6% raise, we are catching up on some years where we did not put out any raises,” he said. “We would like to be able to be in a position to continue to give cost-of-living raises to make sure our employees are well taken care of.”
Fontenot added that the college currently does not have named-storm coverage.
“The current insurance reserve that we have, I believe, is woefully underfunded if we get hit with a Category 4 hurricane,” Fontenot said. “If we are going to be self-assured, we need to build up those reserves. Until all of those things are met, I do not think we have surplus funds to pay down the tax rate. We would like to build capacity in that tax rate, so (in the future) we could go out for a bond and not have to raise tax rates to do it.”
Santana spoke about some of the positive accomplishments the college has experienced during the last few years.
“First of all, we can look at the national stuff, but we have been very blessed in this area with the growing economy over the last six years,” Santana said.
Santana said he felt the college has appropriately adjusted the tax rate within the past six years to lower the burden on the taxpayers and balanced that with college needs. The college’s current tax rate is $0.22010 per $100 valuation. In 2018, it was $0.25010.
“I think the 12% reduction (in the tax rate) over the last six years is pretty significant,” Santana said. “We know our maintenance budget has been deficient for decades. There is no surprise there.”
Santana said, echoing what CFO Annette Ferguson had stated, that despite an increase in the college’s maintenance budget, most of the $7.7 million that was spent was not from that budget but from other funding sources. This includes revenue bond funds, annual excess revenue, MacKenzie Scott’s $5 million donation and the CARES Act.
“Those are not reoccurring funds. Those are a one-time deal,” Santana said. “So, the numbers Annette gave us that have been spent on maintenance and repairs are one-shot dollars. They are not continuing dollars.”
Santana said many of the college’s buildings have not been properly maintained.
“It is nobody’s fault. They just have not been maintained,” he said. “But I think we should be proactively maintaining our facilities and placing systems that have life cycles before they fail. A lot of the time, we do not replace an electrical component until it fails. Or a roofing system or HVAC system until it fails. Our industry partners do not operate that way, so I do not know why we do. Deferred maintenance always causes shutdowns and costs more when you have to deal with it when it fails.”
Santana said one of the college’s greatest accomplishments within the last few years is the buildup of its cash reserves. When Santana first was elected to the board in 2017, he said he and other new regents were surprised to find out the college did not have any cash reserves.
“It was a complicated calculation that somewhat manipulated the true cash values, and it took a while to figure that out,” Santana said. “In 2018, we budgeted $422,000 to go into a brand-new cash reserves account. We took a step and said we had to put cash into an account. Over the next few years, the intended strategy not to fill budgeted positions was used to generate excess revenue, which was then transferred into the cash reserve account.”
Santana said the college had been blessed to have the means to be financially strong in its reserves, operations account and financial ratings.
Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president, said the college’s budget, and by extension, the community’s budget, is very important “in the sense that our budget is an expression of the priorities of the college and the community, not the priorities of any one person.”
Villanueva pointed to three key priorities from the college’s mission statement - that Lee College should provide the highest quality instruction for transfer courses and workforce programs, that Lee College should strive to create the ideal student experience, and the college must support generations of Lee College graduates.
To meet these goals, Villanueva said they should hire well-qualified faculty, provide ongoing professional development, ensure students and faculty are in high-quality facilities with up-to-date technology, and offer an individualized experience that meets student’s needs and helps them achieve their personal goals.
“A quarter of GCCISD’s children are in poverty,” Villanueva said. “For most of them, Lee College is their only chance at a college education. And their success depends upon the support that we provide to them.”
Villanueva said the new funding model provided through HB 8 will contribute to their financial strength.
“But let’s be clear that it comes with some expectations,” she said. “The supply of educated and skilled workers produced by community colleges took a huge hit due to COVID. And Texas community colleges as a whole are behind the benchmarks in the state’s strategic plan. While the demand for educated and skilled workers continues to grow. The new funding model sets clear increased enrollment, retention and completion to meet the needs of Texas’s economy. And that is going to require more attention to success, ensuring that we have the best-qualified people in those areas.”
Regents will hold a regular meeting Aug. 17 and plan to hold another budget workshop Aug. 24. Public hearings on the budget are expected before they adopt the budget before the Aug. 31 deadline.
