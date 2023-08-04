Lee College

The Lee College regents spent Thursday night trying to develop a philosophy concerning their proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year, focusing on helping taxpayers and taking care of college needs simultaneously. 

At the June 29 budget workshop, the regents were considering a proposed $71.6 million budget for 2024 with no tax rate change, giving employees a 6% raise and paying outstanding bond debts off early for the second consecutive year. This was generally the same, except this time, the regents were armed with the knowledge that they were expected to receive an additional $9.6 million thanks to the passage of House Bill 8 in the last Texas Legislative session. The new law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, switches out the former outcomes-based approach and rewards colleges for degrees, certificates and “credentials of value.” 

