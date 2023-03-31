Dariia Chugueva is a 14-year-old, 9th-grade student at The Awty International School in Houston. Her class assignment was to pick a career and find a one-week internship, which she completed the last week of March 2023 at The Baytown Sun.
We have heavily romanticized the idea of going on a retreat, of spas halfway across the world and hatchways leading to enlightenment – sitting on a bench for a year and losing all selfish attachments. The Baytown Sun was my retreat from hyper-politicization.
I am a staff writer for my school newspaper, and it is wonderfully hectic. We have total free reign over our topics. There is never a theme, and any scraps of cohesiveness or coordination make it to the pages entirely on accident. Our writers will often choose the most contentious topics, almost all on a national or global scale.
I have become deeply desensitized to shock. Even scrolling through the websites of The Atlantic, New York Times, or Washington Post, many stories – national stories – feel…mundane? Overly routine? Too normal to be chronicled? Many, especially those in my generation, have developed a very high threshold for caring when it comes to the news, simply because they have been fed so much fearmongering.
This is why we virtue signal. We recognize there is a moral obligation to care about the suffering of strangers, when a relentless sensationalizing news stream makes it near-impossible.
Admittedly, I was initially disappointed when I learned The Baytown Sun was ‘hyperlocal.’ All the real news, I believed, needed a wider net – needed to, at least, cover the entire state, if not the country. A local scope doomed a newspaper to irrelevance.
It took me two and a half days to realize the charm and utility of The Sun, and another two and a half days to cement that impression.
The Sun, and Publisher Carol Skewes in particular, put me to use immediately. I wrote everyday: a love letter to a grilled cheese on Monday, a toast to Baytown Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tracey S. Wheeler on Tuesday, a description of the induction of a new Rotarian on Wednesday, a piece about the Agriscience Center on Thursday, and what you’re currently reading on Friday.
Journalistic ethics, clinging to what had actually happened like a loose log in a riptide, always existed in the back of my head, but did not truly present itself as something I had to abide by until Skewes had me scouring various speakers’ notes, double-checking everything, going through hours of audio footage. I learned precision. I learned, despite all previous instincts about grammar, AP style.
Overall, the experience was more than worthwhile. Interning with The Baytown Sun forced my hand, and specifically my typing fingers. Covering local news made knowing what was going on around me an absolute necessity. Working for a local news outlet, or volunteering with a local campaign, should be a prerequisite to posting any political opinions on social media.
***
Dariia Chugueva is a 14-year-old, 9th-grade student at The Awty International School in Houston. Her class assignment was to pick a career and find a one-week internship.
Dariia’s parents are both physicians. Dariia, however, does not want to be a doctor. She wants to be a journalist. Her mother is a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and her father, also a medical doctor, teaches in various medical schools. They reached out to Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes to see if an internship was possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.