Dariia Chugueva

Dariia Chugueva is a 14-year-old, 9th-grade student at The Awty International School in Houston. Her class assignment was to pick a career and find a one-week internship, which she completed the last week of March 2023 at The Baytown Sun.

 Photo by Carol Skewes

We have heavily romanticized the idea of going on a retreat, of spas halfway across the world and hatchways leading to enlightenment – sitting on a bench for a year and losing all selfish attachments. The Baytown Sun was my retreat from hyper-politicization. 

I am a staff writer for my school newspaper, and it is wonderfully hectic. We have total free reign over our topics. There is never a theme, and any scraps of cohesiveness or coordination make it to the pages entirely on accident. Our writers will often choose the most contentious topics, almost all on a national or global scale.

